Chicago's Oldest Locale Boasts The Best Of The City With Beaches, Luxe Shops, And Amazing Food

Bordered by the Chicago River to the south and west, and Lake Michigan to the east, the Near North Side tells the story of early Chicago. Its first permanent settlement, at the corner of the Chicago River and the Michigan Avenue Bridge, dates back to the 1780s. Through the following century, property between the river and the lake was bought by New York developers who built fortunes along the sandy shores of the lake. After the fire of 1871 destroyed almost all of early Chicago, the city's wealthiest residents and ambitious architects would come to build, own, and define the streets of the Near North Side, erecting mansions, manors, and later, skyscrapers.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-built Charnley-Persky House, on 1365 N. Astor Street, and the more notorious Playboy Mansion on 1340 N. State Parkway, which dates back to 1899, both highlight the affluence of the Near North Side. And speaking of high-end amenities: Along Lake Michigan, the one-of-a-kind Oak Street Beach is a unique urban space that defines good times on the Gold Coast. Further north, the man-made Foster Avenue Beach is a crowd-free, family-friendly beach that's just out of the district.

There's perhaps no better way to get an overview of the Near North Side and the historic architecture that defines it than with the Chicago Architecture Center's river cruise, which has been rated by USA Today readers as the nation's top boat tour. The 90-minute river cruise, which you can take for a starting price of $54, leaves hourly from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. It boards at 112 E. Wacker Drive, at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive, close to where the city began.

