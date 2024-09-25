Witness One Of America's Most Photographed Events At The World's Largest Hot Air Balloon Fiesta

Every October, nearly a million people head to the high desert of central New Mexico for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta where some 600 hot air balloons and their pilots come together for the world's largest hot air balloon event. The epic show draws so many people and the display is so stunning, that it's been called the most photographed event on the planet. An estimated 25+ million photos are taken over the nine day event. Albuquerque is a year-round destination for outdoor activities, and you can see hot air balloons take off there most mornings during the year. But visiting in early October is an experience like no other. In 2024, the event takes place between October 5 and 13.

The events take place in the Balloon Fiesta Park, and there is a Mass Ascension (weather permitting) on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday morning. The take-offs happen in waves and can last for two hours, and you're able to walk amongst the balloons as they're filled and prepared for take off. On mornings without a Mass Ascension and in the evenings, many of the balloons are inflated and tethered in the park with their burners ignited, making the balloons glow. Along with classic balloons, there are over 100 special shape balloons for the 2024 event — Darth Vader, Yoda, Humpty Dumpty, Frankenstein, and more can be found in inflatable form.

Riding in a hot air balloon is definitely a travel bucket list item, and you can actually go up in the Mass Ascension with Rainbow Ryders, a local hot air balloon company — they're the only company that the public can use if they want to take flight at the fiesta. It costs around $600, and as you might imagine, the spots can fill up quickly, so book early.

