The Columbia River's Largest Island Boasts Beautiful Beaches And Acres Of Farmland
The Columbia River stretches for 1,243 miles and crosses through the Canadian province of British Columbia before flowing through Washington and Oregon in the United States. This storied river appeared on European maps in the early 17th century as the "River of the West." The waterway has many tributaries, connects to other well-known bodies of water like the Snake River, and even makes an appearance along road trip-worthy US Highway 2. Ultimately, the Columbia River meets the Pacific Ocean near Astoria, Oregon, where it drains more water into the eastern Pacific than any other river in all of North or South America.
But when the Columbia River snakes its way just north of Portland, Oregon — what some consider home to the best coffee in America — you'll find the river's largest island, Sauvie Island. Originally known as Wapato Island, Sauvie spans 24,000 acres and strikingly resembles Manhattan in shape and size (15 miles long, four miles wide). Packed with year-round activities, Sauvie Island is a quick and easy day trip from Portland, perfect for exploring sandy shores, taking scenic hikes, and spotting native wildlife.
Hiking, sunbathing, and bird watching on Sauvie Island
Sauvie Island is an ideal spot for breaking a sweat — on a trail or on sunny sands — or marveling at local flora and fauna. The northern part of Sauvie Island is a swath of nearly 12,000 acres owned by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, known as the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area. The area is home to 250+ species, including an impressive aviary lineup of bald eagles, cranes, herons, swans, and wintering waterfowl. An ideal birdwatching destination with varied seasonal sightings, Sauvie Island invites you to plan your trip around the birds you'd like to see. For example, bald eagles are found circling from January to March, while waterfowl swoop in from September to March.
There are several picturesque public beaches along Sauvie Island, including Collins, Reeder, North Unit, Walton, and Warrior Point. Warrior Point Beach, an ideal sandy spot to post up for the day, can be reached by boat or when you set out on the Warrior Point Lighthouse Hike — a seven-mile, out-and-back trail. (You'll also spot Oregon's smallest lighthouse on the trail.) For tan-line-averse sunbathers, Collins Beach is the only clothing-optional spot on the island. Collins is also home to a quirky, spray-painted, UFO-shaped boat — you'll know it when you see it.
Furry friends are also allowed on these Sauvie beaches as long as they remain leashed. To access any non-commercial locales on Sauvie, like beaches and trails, you'll need to purchase a daily parking permit, which will set you back $10.
Beautiful farms to fulfill your U-pick dreams
U-pick farms, also known as pick-your-own (PYO) farms, are all over Sauvie Island. What you're picking depends on the season. In June, you can find strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and cherries. In July, you'll typically find Oregon's local marionberries and some of the earlier-mentioned berries. August often brings pears, cucumbers, sweet corn, peaches, and blackberries. Throughout the summer, you'll find mainstays like cabbage and various fresh-cut flowers and herbs.
The pick-your-own farms don't stop at fruits, flowers, and vegetables. Pumpkin picking is big on Sauvie Island. I visited in October a couple of years back, and we sat in heavy traffic just to get onto the island. The Pumpkin Patch and Topaz Farm are packed with pumpkins and fun fall activities in October. You'll find everything from hayrides and corn mazes to apple cider donuts and animal farms. (In the summer, Topaz Farm even hosts various concerts and a farm-to-table dinner series.) And the day after Thanksgiving, you'll find Sauvie Island becomes an ideal place to cut-your-own (CYO) — Christmas tree, that is. Try Sauvie Island Farms, a third-generation farm, to find a classic conifer.