The Columbia River's Largest Island Boasts Beautiful Beaches And Acres Of Farmland

Sauvie Island is an ideal spot for breaking a sweat — on a trail or on sunny sands — or marveling at local flora and fauna. The northern part of Sauvie Island is a swath of nearly 12,000 acres owned by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, known as the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area. The area is home to 250+ species, including an impressive aviary lineup of bald eagles, cranes, herons, swans, and wintering waterfowl. An ideal birdwatching destination with varied seasonal sightings, Sauvie Island invites you to plan your trip around the birds you'd like to see. For example, bald eagles are found circling from January to March, while waterfowl swoop in from September to March.

There are several picturesque public beaches along Sauvie Island, including Collins, Reeder, North Unit, Walton, and Warrior Point. Warrior Point Beach, an ideal sandy spot to post up for the day, can be reached by boat or when you set out on the Warrior Point Lighthouse Hike — a seven-mile, out-and-back trail. (You'll also spot Oregon's smallest lighthouse on the trail.) For tan-line-averse sunbathers, Collins Beach is the only clothing-optional spot on the island. Collins is also home to a quirky, spray-painted, UFO-shaped boat — you'll know it when you see it.

Furry friends are also allowed on these Sauvie beaches as long as they remain leashed. To access any non-commercial locales on Sauvie, like beaches and trails, you'll need to purchase a daily parking permit, which will set you back $10.

