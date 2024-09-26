One Of Europe's Most Beautiful Mountainous Countries Is An Underrated Crowd-Free Paradise

When traveling to Georgia, there are several things to keep in mind. Georgia offers visa-free travel to passport holders from 95 countries, including the U.S., allowing visitors to stay for up to one year. Though Georgian is the official language with its own distinctive alphabet, many locals also speak Russian, particularly in remote areas. Learning a few basic Georgian phrases can help you connect with the friendly and welcoming people.

While Georgia is generally a safe country, travelers should avoid the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which are currently occupied by Russia. The U.S. Department of State advises all travelers to avoid these regions and focus instead on the countless other safe and stunning areas within Georgia. To stay informed and prepared during your travels, it's highly recommended to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive real-time safety alerts and ensure you can be located in case of emergencies. Additionally, follow the U.S. Department of State on social media for travel updates, and review the country security report before you go.

With its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and crowd-free atmosphere, Georgia is a must-visit for any traveler seeking an authentic European adventure. From hiking in the Caucasus Mountains to enjoying the vibrant streets of Tbilisi, Georgia offers an array of experiences, all at an affordable price. This hidden gem is perfect for those looking to explore a lesser-known paradise.

