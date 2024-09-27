Foodies Should Skip Crowded Rome, Florence, And Venice For These Three Underrated Cities

Italy takes the proverbial cake for exceptional cuisine; from pizzas baked to perfection in brick ovens to tender handmade pasta and delectably smooth gelato, the country is a foodie's paradise. While many first-time visitors believe Rome is the best spot to kick off an Italian vacation or flock to Italy's beautiful islands, the region of Emilia-Romagna is often overlooked. This is a shame considering how much the region has to offer, especially in the underrated cities of Bologna, Modena, and Parma.

Located in northern Italy, with Tuscany to the south and the sparkling Adriatic Sea to the east, the Emilia-Romagna region brags the origins of Ferrari, Parmesan cheese, and the oldest university in the Western world. While tourists often overlook this region in favor of crowded, heavy-hitters like Venice or Florence, the cities of Emilia-Romagna are drenched in history, from the elaborate mosaics of Ravenna to the robust intellectual record of Ferrara, dubbed the City of the Renaissance. For connoisseurs of Italian foodstuffs, this region cranks out classics like Prosciutto di Parma, balsamic vinegar, and Lambrusco wine, and is renowned for having some of the best cuisine in Italy. To fully experience "la dolce vita" and find the best places to eat in Italy add Emilia-Romagna's most beloved foodie cities, Bologna, Modena, and Parma, to your next Italian getaway for a delicious — and less crowded — vacation.

