5 Things People Miss About Traveling Before The Internet Existed

With each new invention, something often disappears. Whether that's social skills lost to social media, group tune-ins to on-demand viewing, or birthday recall to Facebook, it's a reminder that any progress usually comes with a cost. That's true in travel, too. While the internet and its wholesale integration into everyday life over the past two decades has brought incredible advances to the travel world at every level — including the best apps for travel planning and Google Translate travel hacks — it's also scattered previous perks to the winds. More travelers are clearly missing the old school, too, and seeking slow travel and digital-free tourism to enhance their experiences and well-being on the road. Travel agents and tourism operators are picking up on this, offering phone-free trips and hotels without Wi-Fi, and even paper maps and Polaroid cameras.

As travel — and travelers — look for more ways to make the experience more meaningful, they might be well-served by looking back to travel before the internet. There, they can discover travel bonuses that modern travel can't always provide, even with artificial intelligence, big data, virtual and augmented reality, and personalization tools. Here are five things people miss about traveling before the internet and how they can once again can enrich the journey.