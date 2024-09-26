Avoid Banff Crowds At This Little-Known Mountainous National Park With Turquoise Lakes

The Rocky Mountains and their concealed lakes and rivers are best explored on one of the many trails that weave through its national parks. In Kootenay, there are options available for hikers of every level of experience, ranging from intrepid backcountry excursions to short family-friendly walkways.

Marble Canyon, one of the park's best known stop offs, is easily accessible for most travelers. The whipping river that severed the thick rock has forged a gorge here, and a turquoise waterfall cascades at the end of the trail. You can see the river make its courses as you walk over the high path, crisscrossing over the frothing waters. The route involves several bridges and some unpaved patches and as such may not be suitable for visitors with difficulty walking.

Hikers seeking more of a challenge should opt for one of the backcountry routes. The Floe Lake Trail is one of the most popular, a 6-mile (each way) trail overrun by wildflower blooms. Traverse the trickling creeks and scenic mountain passes to reach the culmination of the trail, a glacial lake so still it perfectly mirrors its craggy surrounds. Though popular as a one-day, 12-mile hike, the campsite situated on the lake's edge is one of the best in the entire national park. Experienced hikers often enjoy a night's rest here while pursuing the 3-5-day Rockwell Trail.

