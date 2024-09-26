Avoid Banff Crowds At This Little-Known Mountainous National Park With Turquoise Lakes
A mere 30-minute drive from the tourism amenities that accommodate Banff's famous trails, Kootenay National Park offers a recluse for crowd-averse explorers. Covering 543-square-miles of dramatic Rocky Mountain wilderness, the British Columbia park is long and largely oriented around the highway that runs straight through its center. This makes it an easy patch to explore by car, with many of its best sites and trails being accessible right off the roadside. Named a UNESCO World Heritage Site alongside its neighboring parks like the majestic and vibrant Banff and underrated, enchanting, and less-crowded Yoho, Kootenay National Park offers the same pristine landscapes with minimal tourist attention.
Its thrashing turquoise rivers carve apart the vertiginous forest, its glacier-capped mountains loom over idyllic camping spaces and its hot springs offer respite for weary hikers. Lounge by the turquoise lakes, tackle tricking trekking routes, or crack out your camera for a roam through the picturesque Marble Canyon. It's even possible to sightsee from your car window — just make sure to keep an eye out for the grizzly bears, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, elk, and deer that share the highway with drivers.
Hikes for all experience levels in Kootenay National Park
The Rocky Mountains and their concealed lakes and rivers are best explored on one of the many trails that weave through its national parks. In Kootenay, there are options available for hikers of every level of experience, ranging from intrepid backcountry excursions to short family-friendly walkways.
Marble Canyon, one of the park's best known stop offs, is easily accessible for most travelers. The whipping river that severed the thick rock has forged a gorge here, and a turquoise waterfall cascades at the end of the trail. You can see the river make its courses as you walk over the high path, crisscrossing over the frothing waters. The route involves several bridges and some unpaved patches and as such may not be suitable for visitors with difficulty walking.
Hikers seeking more of a challenge should opt for one of the backcountry routes. The Floe Lake Trail is one of the most popular, a 6-mile (each way) trail overrun by wildflower blooms. Traverse the trickling creeks and scenic mountain passes to reach the culmination of the trail, a glacial lake so still it perfectly mirrors its craggy surrounds. Though popular as a one-day, 12-mile hike, the campsite situated on the lake's edge is one of the best in the entire national park. Experienced hikers often enjoy a night's rest here while pursuing the 3-5-day Rockwell Trail.
Kootenay National Park is suited for adventurous souls and relaxation seekers alike
Aside from the trails weaving between mountain meadows and woodland depths, there are many different ways to immerse yourself in the Rocky Mountain wilds. There are a number of bicycle- and boat-based activities to be enjoyed within the bounds of the national park, as well as relaxing pools near the town of Radium Hot Springs.
Mountain biking is a popular pastime in Kootenay National Park, as most of its popular trails are paved or well-worn, offering short thrill-seeking downhill routes and long, expert-level loops through the rolling Rockies. There are easier and equally scenic biking routes popular with traveling bikers surrounding the town. Embark on family-friendly trails through the local wetlands or adrenaline-pumping mountain bike jumps at Panorama Mountain Resort.
Rafting is also popular within the park. Take a tour with an experienced guide on a thrilling whitewater run through the Rockies starting at Park Reach, with its swift but simple rapids. Carry on downstream into Canyon Reach, where challenging torrents rush through a steep canyon, and level out at White River Reach. The easy end stretch will carry you out into tranquil waters.
If you prefer not to sweat your way through your vacation, or you're ready to recover after a high-adrenaline park adventure, pay a visit to the Hot Springs. Steam rises above the odorless and clear surface throughout the seasons, its bright blue mineral waters forming expansive natural pools.