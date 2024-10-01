Avoid Orlando Crowds On Your Florida Trip At This Nearby Outdoor Paradise, Per Samantha Brown
Travel expert and TV show host Samantha Brown has a list of noteworthy spots to visit in Florida. On her website, Brown raves about Florida's quaint islands, the party scene in Miami, and America's oldest continuously occupied European settlement, St. Augustine. While Brown describes Orlando as a city "that needs no introduction," there's a nearby town she urges travelers to visit — Kissimmee.
Just outside Orlando's hustle and bustle, Kissimmee is situated within driving distance of Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. Day trips to the amusement parks are very doable from most parts of Kissimmee. If you want to skip the Disney World rides that aren't worth waiting in line for, you can escape to the area's nearby natural attractions for a bit more adventure. The best time for park-hopping and other outdoor activities is March to mid-May or mid-October to early December. These solid travel windows offer warm (not oppressively hot) weather.
Walt Disney's visionary Celebration community
If it's your first visit to Disney World, avoid making these common mistakes, and research which hotels would best suit your family. Those looking to explore some (or all) of Disney's four theme parks and two water parks often opt to stay at an official Disney resort in Orlando for amenities like complimentary park shuttles. However, you'll have no shortage of lodging options to choose from in Kissimmee — it's known as the "vacation home capital of the world," boasting more than 30,000 rentals. Brown suggests an alternative place for your home base: Celebration.
Before Walt Disney died in 1966, he released a 25-minute film detailing his plans for a futuristic city called EPCOT (Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow), which later became the name for one of Disney's parks. In the mid-1990s, the Walt Disney Corporation eventually incorporated some of his forward-thinking ideas into Celebration. The community gives off idyllic, small-town USA vibes with tree-lined streets, pastel-hued buildings, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Stroll down Market Street for some retail therapy, or follow Brown's suggestion and rent a bike from Celebration Bike Rental to discover more about the history and explore the neighborhood's nearby nature trails. Celebration Hotel, a boutique property with 115 rooms, is situated right on Lake Rianhard and is within walking distance of Celebration's main thoroughfare.
Beyond the theme parks in Kissimmee
After your crew has had its fill of heart-pounding coasters, Mickey-shaped ice cream pops, and character photo ops, the Kissimmee area will be waiting to reveal a whole host of memory-making activities that have nothing to do with theme parks. One unique activity Brown suggests is a hot air balloon ride — soar up to 1,000 feet over the surrounding area, taking in the breathtaking sunrise and views of wildlife. Bob's Balloons offers three-hour rides starting at $275 per person.
If you'd rather get up close and personal with nature, Brown also recommends an airboat ride. Outfitters like Wild Florida or Kissimmee Swamp Tours glide through majestic swamps, marshes, and rivers teeming with fierce alligator predators and majestic birds of prey like the bald eagle. For the boat-averse travelers who don't mind a slightly longer drive, Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, one of Florida's most underrated state parks, covers 54,000 acres of prairie land and over 100 miles of trails. Here, visitors have spotted gators, deer, and over 150 species of birds.