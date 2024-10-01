Avoid Orlando Crowds On Your Florida Trip At This Nearby Outdoor Paradise, Per Samantha Brown

If it's your first visit to Disney World, avoid making these common mistakes, and research which hotels would best suit your family. Those looking to explore some (or all) of Disney's four theme parks and two water parks often opt to stay at an official Disney resort in Orlando for amenities like complimentary park shuttles. However, you'll have no shortage of lodging options to choose from in Kissimmee — it's known as the "vacation home capital of the world," boasting more than 30,000 rentals. Brown suggests an alternative place for your home base: Celebration.

Before Walt Disney died in 1966, he released a 25-minute film detailing his plans for a futuristic city called EPCOT (Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow), which later became the name for one of Disney's parks. In the mid-1990s, the Walt Disney Corporation eventually incorporated some of his forward-thinking ideas into Celebration. The community gives off idyllic, small-town USA vibes with tree-lined streets, pastel-hued buildings, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Stroll down Market Street for some retail therapy, or follow Brown's suggestion and rent a bike from Celebration Bike Rental to discover more about the history and explore the neighborhood's nearby nature trails. Celebration Hotel, a boutique property with 115 rooms, is situated right on Lake Rianhard and is within walking distance of Celebration's main thoroughfare.

