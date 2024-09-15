14 Disney World Rides That Aren't Actually Worth Waiting In A Long Line For, According To Visitors

Walt Disney World is home to four parks full of attractions of all shapes and sizes, designed to appeal to a wide array of potential visitors and provide a great family-friendly vacation option. Sometimes, however, they do too good of a job of attracting guests, resulting in lines that can make some of the rides feel less than worth it. After all, if you spend an hour — or even longer, on busy days — waiting for a ride, your expectations are naturally going to be much higher than for one you were able to just walk straight on. Whether the attractions themselves are a disappointment or they simply can't live up to the hype, some Disney rides ultimately let guests down.

Thankfully, you can go into your next Disney World trip prepared. There are plenty of tips and tricks for maximizing your experience, from clothes-packing mistakes to avoid and the surprising banned items to leave at home to which attractions to prioritize. We've put together a list of rides that might not be worth the time investment by compiling recommendations from experienced Disney bloggers and cross-referencing wait times to see which just don't have a bang-for-your-buck factor.