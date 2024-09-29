This Under-The-Radar Island Boasts One Of The Most Beautiful Beaches On The Gulf Coast

The best beaches are the ones that require a little extra adventure to get to. Ship Island on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is no exception. This tiny sand spit off the coast of Biloxi is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. The small chain of islands separates the calm, clear waters of Mississippi Sound from the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Ship Island is only accessible by boat, so you'll have to take your own vessel or the official ferry. The island itself has a tumultuous history. In 1969, Hurricane Camille split it in two. While many references still refer to the island as 'West' or 'East' Ship Island, a 2019 Army Corp of Engineers restoration project bridged the dunes and connected the two halves. The project aimed to save the island from disappearing completely and better protect the mainland from future powerful tropical storms.

Gulf Coast beaches are known for their sparkling emerald green water and miles of expansive white sands, like the paradise of Perdido Key on Florida's panhandle. But Ship Island is special; unlike other destinations, there's no development there. The beach is completely natural, separated from the docks and park facilities by a boardwalk over the dunes. When you visit Ship Island, you leave the hotels, condos, and traffic 11 miles in your wake.

