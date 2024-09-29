This Under-The-Radar Island Boasts One Of The Most Beautiful Beaches On The Gulf Coast
The best beaches are the ones that require a little extra adventure to get to. Ship Island on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is no exception. This tiny sand spit off the coast of Biloxi is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. The small chain of islands separates the calm, clear waters of Mississippi Sound from the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Ship Island is only accessible by boat, so you'll have to take your own vessel or the official ferry. The island itself has a tumultuous history. In 1969, Hurricane Camille split it in two. While many references still refer to the island as 'West' or 'East' Ship Island, a 2019 Army Corp of Engineers restoration project bridged the dunes and connected the two halves. The project aimed to save the island from disappearing completely and better protect the mainland from future powerful tropical storms.
Gulf Coast beaches are known for their sparkling emerald green water and miles of expansive white sands, like the paradise of Perdido Key on Florida's panhandle. But Ship Island is special; unlike other destinations, there's no development there. The beach is completely natural, separated from the docks and park facilities by a boardwalk over the dunes. When you visit Ship Island, you leave the hotels, condos, and traffic 11 miles in your wake.
Exploring Ship Island and the Gulf Islands
Ship Island has been a popular stopover for centuries, but not always for its pristine beaches. Initially, the appeal was its somewhat protected harbor. Beginning in 1699, ships stopped here carrying settlers of French Louisiana, leading to the island's nickname 'Plymouth Rock of the Gulf Coast.' British ships staged their troops here during the War of 1812.
Ship Island is home to Fort Massachusetts, a masonry fort that began in 1857. During the Civil War, secessionists captured the fort in 1861 but abandoned it a few months later. It was retaken by the Union ship USS Massachusetts, for which the fort became named. Four such forts protect the coastal waters between Pensacola and New Orleans. Today, thanks to the National Park Service, you can walk around the fort on a self-guided or guided tour.
The other Gulf Islands include Cat, Round, Deer, Horn, and Petit Bois in Mississippi, plus Perdido Key and Santa Rosa Island in Florida. But Ship Island is the only Mississippi island accessible to the public with ferry service.
Getting to Ship Island
Ship Island Excursions runs ferry trips to and from the island between March and October. The hour-long cruise departs from the Gulfport Yacht Harbor and leaves once or twice a day, depending on the season. Dolphins are often spotted from the ferry, since Mississippi Sound is one of their favorite fishing grounds. The ferry also offers several other cruise options, including sunset and dolphin-watching trips, if you just want to spend a little time on the water.
Like other Mississippi Gulf Coast vacation spots, visitors will find the temperatures on Ship Island most welcoming during March through June, September, and October. Winters are cool, with average temperatures in the 50s — but the ferry doesn't run during the winter. Summers can be muggy and hot on the Gulf Coast. Hurricane season runs from June through the end of November, with the greatest threat of storms occurring around the season's peak on September 10.
The south-facing beach of Ship Island is the designated swim beach. Access to the beach is by a boardwalk from the Sound-side fort and docks. Lifeguards are on duty during the summer months, and there are chairs and umbrellas for rent, plus some snacks and refreshments are available. The island has no shade, so you'll want to bring lots of sunscreen and water. It would also be a rough place on a rainy day, so double-check the weather before booking your trip.