One Of America's Coolest Small Towns Is This Eclectic Mississippi Beauty On The Gulf Coast

As far as Mississippi travel destinations go, the Magnolia State seems to have little to offer when compared to its other Gulf Coast contemporaries (like the budget-friendly Dauphin Island in Alabama or mesmerizing Mustang Island in Texas). Outside of places like Jackson or Biloxi, most tourists would be hard-pressed to name other choice vacation spots. However, if you know where to look, Mississippi has more than a few hidden gems that are worth your attention.

One such location is the city of Bay St. Louis. You may be forgiven for bypassing this small town on the way to New Orleans, but this place is more than just a rest stop on I-10. In fact, the entire area surrounding Bay St. Louis (the water, not the city) is worth exploring, especially if you're a fan of Gulf Coast activities.

What's even more incredible about this city is that it was practically destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 (Mississippi usually isn't prone to hurricane damage like other Gulf Coast states). According to city councilman Lonnie Falgout (via The Daily Mississippian), "It looked like somebody came in here with a broom and wiped it, and all you saw was slabs." But since then, the city's population has doubled to pre-Katrina levels, and you'd almost never know it was on the brink of disappearing. Now, it's a quaint seaside village eager to give tourists a taste of southern comfort.

