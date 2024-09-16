One Of America's Coolest Small Towns Is This Eclectic Mississippi Beauty On The Gulf Coast
As far as Mississippi travel destinations go, the Magnolia State seems to have little to offer when compared to its other Gulf Coast contemporaries (like the budget-friendly Dauphin Island in Alabama or mesmerizing Mustang Island in Texas). Outside of places like Jackson or Biloxi, most tourists would be hard-pressed to name other choice vacation spots. However, if you know where to look, Mississippi has more than a few hidden gems that are worth your attention.
One such location is the city of Bay St. Louis. You may be forgiven for bypassing this small town on the way to New Orleans, but this place is more than just a rest stop on I-10. In fact, the entire area surrounding Bay St. Louis (the water, not the city) is worth exploring, especially if you're a fan of Gulf Coast activities.
What's even more incredible about this city is that it was practically destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 (Mississippi usually isn't prone to hurricane damage like other Gulf Coast states). According to city councilman Lonnie Falgout (via The Daily Mississippian), "It looked like somebody came in here with a broom and wiped it, and all you saw was slabs." But since then, the city's population has doubled to pre-Katrina levels, and you'd almost never know it was on the brink of disappearing. Now, it's a quaint seaside village eager to give tourists a taste of southern comfort.
Get into the beach life with a cozy Gulf Coast town
For some travelers, a trip to the Gulf Coast is all about attractions and entertainment. However, if you prefer a more laid-back, small-town vibe, Bay St. Louis is a fantastic option. Even though the city has come up a lot over the last nearly two decades, it's maintained its old-fashioned charm.
Nowhere encapsulates the spirit and relaxed atmosphere of Bay St. Louis like the Old Town district. While this area was rocked by Katrina, the locals managed to preserve much of the historical elements of the district while infusing it with modern amenities. Old Town runs from about the Blind Tiger (a delightful local watering hole) on N Beach Blvd to the Sycamore House on Main St. Although New Orleans gets all the attention for having tremendous French cuisine with southern flair, the Sycamore House gives the Crescent City a run for its money. Built in the 1850s, this restaurant offers a uniquely magical dining experience.
Enjoy the water surrounding Bay St. Louis
Because Bay St. Louis is a seaside city, you'll want to take advantage of all the various water-related activities it has to offer. One of the best things to do is stroll along Bay St. Louis Beach. The water is calm and relaxing, and the white sand is as luxurious and soft as anything you'd find at a tropical resort. Time moves more slowly when you're on the beach, and since there aren't massive crowds, you get to enjoy the scenery in relative seclusion.
Alternatively, you can go out and fish in the Gulf. Fresh seafood is easy to find in Bay St. Louis, but there's something extra tasty about a fish you went out and caught yourself. The city hosts numerous fishing charters, so you have plenty of options when deciding how and where you want to catch your next meal. Plus, some restaurants — like the Blind Tiger — can clean and cook your fish for you.
Finally, if you're renting or driving your own boat, you can take it to the north side of the city to the Hollywood Casino Marina. While you're there, you can check out one of the best casino/resorts in Mississippi. Biloxi may be more well-known for its casino row, but the Hollywood Casino and Resort is practically a destination unto itself. Overall, from North to South, Bay St. Louis is ready and waiting for you to explore it.