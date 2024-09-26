One Of The Best Beach Towns In America Is This Quiet, Family-Friendly East Coast Gem
For Americans of at least 18 states and one district, Narragansett, Rhode Island mainly comes to mind in the shape of a beer can. The namesake lager and its cursive white-ribbon logo is a staple of nearly every New England bar and practically pours in cascades during any Patriots, Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox game. The town of 14,000 itself, on the mouth of Narragansett Bay, often slips off the tourism radar, at least compared to nearby Newport and Providence. That's helped it keep its personality tranquil, friendly, and small-town — albeit, a perk increasingly picked up on by the 12 million tourists arriving annually to the Bay and learning how to make the most of a Narragansett getaway.
A trip to Narragansett also provides a pure distillation of coastal New England life, seemingly fresh off the pages of a glossy travel magazine. It rolls in with the tidal waves on the sandy beaches, blows salt in the breezes, and shines through unfiltered skies. It's also in the outdoor activity, which makes full use of the water with surfing, swimming, diving, kayaking, fishing, and cruising. Indeed, yacht rock is alive and well in Narragansett and beats loudest in summer, especially alongside the piles of Quahog clams, lobster, scallops, and fish of the day in its thriving restaurant scene and fish market. The combination also makes Narragansett ideal for families, as nearly every experience comes in adult and child sizes.
Outdoor activities in Narragansett
Narragansett does not like to stay inside. Blessed by geography, the town sits at the intersection of Narragansett Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, making it an ideal place for farming and fishing, going back to the Narragansett tribes after whom the region is named. Tourism, launched by the opening of The Narragansett House hotel in 1856, added dozens more outdoor activities that continue today. This starts at the town's three beaches, Narragansett's top attractions and some of Rhode Island's best beaches. Scarborough State Beach is the largest, with 2,325 feet of beachfront, but families might prefer the gentler surf at Roger Wheeler State Beach and Salty Brine State Beach, thanks to the large breakwater.
All host the usual beach activities, suntanning and volleyballing on the sand and surfing, swimming, and diving in the water. Further out to sea, fishing becomes the top activity. Dozens of charters take visitors on expeditions to hook sea bass, flounder, bluefish, tuna, and herring. Landlubbers don't have to feel left out, though. The Narragansett Land Conservancy Trust hosts the 5.7-mile Gansett Loop Trail through the beach, backcountry, and town. Blackpoint Trail, named for black rocks protruding into the sea, runs along the water for 2.1 miles, passing the 100-year-old remains of a stone carriage house. Bird watchers can also enjoy watching terns, belted kingfishers, snowy egrets, great blue herons, and glossy ibis at the Galilee Bird Sanctuary. Nearby is Point Judith Lighthouse, erected in 1816.
Dining New England in Narragansett
Any visit to Narragansett comes with a journey into fish and seafood, thanks to the bountiful waters and centuries of fishing them. In fact, you can purchase the day's catch for yourself at the Ferry Wharf Fish Market. It's adjacent to the Block Island Ferry, the launch point of Narragansett's most popular day trip. Block Island, an Irish-green island resort just 12 miles south off the coast, brings another set of New England-focused restaurants, including standouts like Block Island Oyster Bar & Grill and Springhouse Hotel, built in 1852. Just save the meals until after exploring 17 miles of beaches, 28 miles of hiking trails, and 16 miles of bicycle trails.
In Narraganset itself, restaurants keep the local fish and seafood coming. Aunt Carrie's, in its fourth generation of family ownership, is a particular favorite, seeing lines out the door for its clam cakes. Another multi-generation place is George's of Galilee, which adds panoramic waterfront views and tiki drinks in summer. Also try Coast Guard House, a former Coast Guard station with impressive views of Rhode Island Sound from its roof deck, patio, and dining room. The last is also on the Rhode Island Oyster Trail, which showcases local oysters. On the other side of Point Judith Pond, in Matunuck, learn more about oyster farming at Matunuck Oyster Farm. The feasting doesn't have to end with summer, either, as Narragansett ranks among the most charming destinations on the East Coast for a fall vacation.