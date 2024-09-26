One Of The Best Beach Towns In America Is This Quiet, Family-Friendly East Coast Gem

For Americans of at least 18 states and one district, Narragansett, Rhode Island mainly comes to mind in the shape of a beer can. The namesake lager and its cursive white-ribbon logo is a staple of nearly every New England bar and practically pours in cascades during any Patriots, Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox game. The town of 14,000 itself, on the mouth of Narragansett Bay, often slips off the tourism radar, at least compared to nearby Newport and Providence. That's helped it keep its personality tranquil, friendly, and small-town — albeit, a perk increasingly picked up on by the 12 million tourists arriving annually to the Bay and learning how to make the most of a Narragansett getaway.

A trip to Narragansett also provides a pure distillation of coastal New England life, seemingly fresh off the pages of a glossy travel magazine. It rolls in with the tidal waves on the sandy beaches, blows salt in the breezes, and shines through unfiltered skies. It's also in the outdoor activity, which makes full use of the water with surfing, swimming, diving, kayaking, fishing, and cruising. Indeed, yacht rock is alive and well in Narragansett and beats loudest in summer, especially alongside the piles of Quahog clams, lobster, scallops, and fish of the day in its thriving restaurant scene and fish market. The combination also makes Narragansett ideal for families, as nearly every experience comes in adult and child sizes.

