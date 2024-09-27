One Of Hawaii's Most Tranquil Swimming Spots Is A Family-Friendly Beach Park Paradise
Hilo may be Hawaii's most underrated, crowd-free city, and Carlsmith Beach Park is definitely an overlooked paradise, perfect for visiting families but sometimes overshadowed by its inter-island neighbors. The city's Kalanianaole Street is where you'll want to be if you're looking for beaches, and one of the best spots along this 4-mile stretch of coastline is the county-owned and managed Carlsmith. It's an area popular with locals and visitors alike looking for a tranquil and calm time both in and out of the water. A swimming area known for its extremely peaceful, clear, and shallow waters, the park is more than just a great place to splash around. Also known to many as Four Mile Beach, the area is outfitted with extremely useful facilities and amenities and is home to an expansive, manicured lawn popular with sunbathers, bird watchers, and the occasional napper.
Carlsmith is particularly appealing to families with young children or beginner swimmers, and it's really no wonder given the park's reputation for calm waters. It's the perfect place to relax, unwind, and spend an easy day with your entire family without the worry of rough surf or concern about uncomfortable bathroom situations. While there are plenty of exciting things to do on Hawaii's Big Island, this one is ideal for those hoping to spend a leisurely time with family, so here's all you need to know to prepare for a visit at one of Hilo's best gems.
What you need to know before you go to Carlsmith Beach Park
The park opens daily, bright and early at 7:00 a.m., and you can enjoy the facilities all day until closing at 8:00 p.m. Located at 1815 Kalanianaole Ave in Hilo, Carlsmith has two small lots nearby where it's free to park. However, competition for spots can get difficult, especially over the weekend, so prepare to arrive early, get there later in the afternoon, or visit on weekdays. Street parking, both free and metered, is available nearby as well, but be sure to pay attention to indicated signage, and remember you should always have coins with you while in Hawaii for parking meters.
Beyond the swimming holes and freshwater springs Carlsmith is known for, its trademark lawn area is a great spot for families. With covered pavilions and barbecues, you can sit down for the entire day, cook up some lunch or dinner, or have a picnic under the coconut trees. The park also has full restroom facilities with showers too, making it incredibly easy to go from snorkel or swim fun to a nice family dinner. If you're feeling adventurous and want to beat out the big weekend crowds, try taking one of the smaller trails from the parking lot to the less-visited lagoons for an even more tranquil visit. While there is no sandy shore along the lagoons, there are plenty of flat areas around the rocks to lay down on. Or, of course, you can opt for the lawn.
Carlsmith is also popular for its flora and fauna, and naturalists will love the birdwatching available at the park. Green Hawaiian sea turtles are known to swim around the lagoons as well, and they'll even swim up to snorkelers. Though the turtles and other animals around are quite friendly, remember to keep your distance and admire them from afar. While you shouldn't get too close, the sea turtles add just another magical element to this beach park paradise.
What makes Carlsmith Beach Park so family-friendly
Carlsmith Beach Park's geological composition as a lava rock shelf with several natural lagoons makes it an ideal spot for young swimmers or those hoping for a more tranquil ocean experience. The lagoons are protected by a reef so the surf never gets too rough, and the bottoms of the pools are filled with soft white sand, making it the perfect place to snorkel. All in all, parents can feel extremely safe here with their children, and lifeguards are also on duty for most of the day as well for an extra layer of safety. The natural lava rock footpaths here are further augmented with stairs and handrails into the water, mitigating the risk of accidentally slipping and falling into the water. The park has truly made it kid-friendly.
And despite the imagery that might pop up when you think "lava rocks" along the shoreline, Carlsmith Beach Park also has the great distinction of being one of the most accessible beaches in the state. The park's paths, facilities, and amenities were crafted such that the area is largely accessible and accommodating. This also means strollers, wagons, and carriages for little ones should have an easier time navigating around. This is great news for families planning on picnics or barbecues in the park too — it's not a hassle at all to carry in supplies. Just remember to dispose of your trash responsibly to maintain the integrity of the park and to preserve its beauty. Overall, this spot is ideal for that family getaway with its tranquil and calm waters and its well thought out amenities. Enjoy a beautiful Hilo day under the sun (or under the shade of a coconut tree) in a park that's truly peaceful, but also fun for everyone.