One Of Hawaii's Most Tranquil Swimming Spots Is A Family-Friendly Beach Park Paradise

The park opens daily, bright and early at 7:00 a.m., and you can enjoy the facilities all day until closing at 8:00 p.m. Located at 1815 Kalanianaole Ave in Hilo, Carlsmith has two small lots nearby where it's free to park. However, competition for spots can get difficult, especially over the weekend, so prepare to arrive early, get there later in the afternoon, or visit on weekdays. Street parking, both free and metered, is available nearby as well, but be sure to pay attention to indicated signage, and remember you should always have coins with you while in Hawaii for parking meters.

Beyond the swimming holes and freshwater springs Carlsmith is known for, its trademark lawn area is a great spot for families. With covered pavilions and barbecues, you can sit down for the entire day, cook up some lunch or dinner, or have a picnic under the coconut trees. The park also has full restroom facilities with showers too, making it incredibly easy to go from snorkel or swim fun to a nice family dinner. If you're feeling adventurous and want to beat out the big weekend crowds, try taking one of the smaller trails from the parking lot to the less-visited lagoons for an even more tranquil visit. While there is no sandy shore along the lagoons, there are plenty of flat areas around the rocks to lay down on. Or, of course, you can opt for the lawn.

Carlsmith is also popular for its flora and fauna, and naturalists will love the birdwatching available at the park. Green Hawaiian sea turtles are known to swim around the lagoons as well, and they'll even swim up to snorkelers. Though the turtles and other animals around are quite friendly, remember to keep your distance and admire them from afar. While you shouldn't get too close, the sea turtles add just another magical element to this beach park paradise.