Step Into This Little-Known Island Offering Zanzibar Vibes Without The Crowds
It's a small wonder that the otherworldly landscape of Zanzibar — a small chain of spice islands off the Tanzania coast — has attracted well over 1 million tourists. As one of the 25 most gorgeous, affordable island destinations, it's no surprise the total number of international visitors rocketed up to 71,095 in February 2024, which was an overall increase of 8.7% compared to February 2023, according to information gathered by the Zanzibar Tourism Commission. While Zanzibar's rising popularity is certainly a boon for local businesses, it poses quite a quandary for vacationers looking to experience island life without the overflow of tourism. Fortunately, a much more low-key solution lies just a short journey south.
Comoros is an archipelagic nation that's roughly a six-hour journey north of Madagascar and is comprised of three islands — Mohéli, Grande Comore, and Anjouan. In contrast to Zanzibar, an estimated 30,000 travelers journey to Comoros each year, making it a true hidden gem of the Indian Ocean. With its quaint towns and vivid multicultural history set in an idyllic tropical location, Comoros is the perfect destination for vacationers hoping to experience a quiet East African paradise.
Discover Comoros' incredible biodiversity
Similar to the picturesque, crowd-free scenery of the forgotten Rodrigues Island in the Indian Ocean, the diversity and raw natural beauty travelers experience up close in the Comoros islands are unparalleled. From hiking its vibrant valleys to leisurely relaxing by turquoise waters, there's a slice of outdoor life for every kind of traveler to enjoy. For those interested in experiencing the untamed tropics, the best place to start is the UNESCO-listed Mwali Biosphere Preserve, which covers the entirety of Mohéli Island. The preserve is populated with lemurs that originally came from Madagascar and now claim the islands as their second home. Mantas, dugongs, the endangered Livingston bats, and giant green sea turtles that roam the coast are just an assortment of other remarkable creatures that visitors can expect to encounter.
In terms of special natural landmarks to visit, Grande Comore — the largest of the islands in the Comoros chain — has a number of breathtaking vistas that travelers should add to their itinerary. First on the list is making the climb up Mount Katharla, a volcanic caldera that stands at a significant height of 7,746 feet. In the northernmost part of the island, you can see the immense saltwater crater lake Lac Salé, where the hue of the water changes between shades of blue and green as the day goes on. Other beautiful landmarks to see while in Grande Comore include the impressive rock formations of Dos du Dragons ("Dragon's Back"), Diboini's seven volcanic cones, and the remains of old plantations.
Comoros' multicultural and architectural landscape
The Comoros way of life and architecture has deep roots connected to European, Swahili, and Arabic cultures. In the 15th century, the island chain grew into a flourishing trading outpost that served as a priority destination for merchants before the creation of the Suez Canal. Today, this distinctive blend of influences is still widely prevalent throughout the islands, from the beautifully intricate artwork to age-old customs like the "Grand Mariage," a tremendous nine-day festival to commemorate the rising status of young men in society. The bustling Volo Volo market is infused with the powerful scents of vanilla, cinnamon, and popular essential oil products created from the ylang-ylang flower — all cherished exports that helped coin the archipelago as the "Perfume Islands."
In the capital of Moroni, the nation's Islamic architectural influences are visible in its large medina, weathered citadels, and the Grande Mosquée du Moroni, which serves as the city's stunning religious epicenter. Mutsamudu, a dense, maze-like port city in Anjouan, is where travelers can see first-hand the ruins of archways, courtyards, and immense walls that once fortified the Palace of Ujumbé. This combination of vibrant cultural diversity, architectural legacies, and natural beauty makes the Comoros Islands a once-in-a-lifetime vacation spot. To escape the crowds of Zanzibar further, Pemba is another secret island that offers uncrowded tropical perfection.