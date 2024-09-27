Step Into This Little-Known Island Offering Zanzibar Vibes Without The Crowds

Similar to the picturesque, crowd-free scenery of the forgotten Rodrigues Island in the Indian Ocean, the diversity and raw natural beauty travelers experience up close in the Comoros islands are unparalleled. From hiking its vibrant valleys to leisurely relaxing by turquoise waters, there's a slice of outdoor life for every kind of traveler to enjoy. For those interested in experiencing the untamed tropics, the best place to start is the UNESCO-listed Mwali Biosphere Preserve, which covers the entirety of Mohéli Island. The preserve is populated with lemurs that originally came from Madagascar and now claim the islands as their second home. Mantas, dugongs, the endangered Livingston bats, and giant green sea turtles that roam the coast are just an assortment of other remarkable creatures that visitors can expect to encounter.

In terms of special natural landmarks to visit, Grande Comore — the largest of the islands in the Comoros chain — has a number of breathtaking vistas that travelers should add to their itinerary. First on the list is making the climb up Mount Katharla, a volcanic caldera that stands at a significant height of 7,746 feet. In the northernmost part of the island, you can see the immense saltwater crater lake Lac Salé, where the hue of the water changes between shades of blue and green as the day goes on. Other beautiful landmarks to see while in Grande Comore include the impressive rock formations of Dos du Dragons ("Dragon's Back"), Diboini's seven volcanic cones, and the remains of old plantations.

