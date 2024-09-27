The Unsung Italian Island Full Of Pastel Colored Homes To Visit Instead Of Crowded Capri
A dreamy, Mediterranean island hides under the radar just 18 miles from crowded, glamorous Capri. Procida sits in the Gulf of Naples, just 90 minutes by ferry from Capri, offering classic Italian charm at a fraction of the price. At just under two square miles in area, this itty bitty slice of Italian heaven is half the size of Capri, seducing visitors with its laid-back atmosphere, slow living, and pastel buildings; it's a fishing village at heart. Unlike Capri's rocky swimming coves, Procida offers soft volcanic sand beaches with easy access to the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.
Given its compact size, Procida is best explored on foot. Visitors can hike between villages, beaches, and panoramic vistas, making it the perfect day trip from Naples or Ischia, an enchanting Italian island without the crowds and hefty price tags. Just hop on a hydrofoil and zip between Naples and Procida in 40 minutes, or ride 15 minutes by ferry from neighboring Ischia. Procida is one of Italy's most beautiful islands that doesn't get enough attention; add it to your bucket list for an authentic experience on this little gem in the Mediterranean away from the crowds of cosmopolitan Capri.
Tour the island on foot
On the ferry ride, a swath of color greets you upon arrival at the Marina Grande. These traditional waterfront residences decked out in kaleidoscopic hues originally served to help fishermen identify their homes from the water. Now the rainbow of color delights visitors and is a hallmark of Procida (and neighboring Ponza, another beautiful lesser-known Italian island full of multicolored homes). The Marina Grande is a hub of activity, filled with restaurants, boutique shops, and cafes. Grab an espresso and a traditional lingua di suocera (light and flaky puff pastry filled with lemon cream) to fuel your morning adventure.
The emblematic Marina Coricella is just a 15-minute walk from Marina Grande. This postcard-perfect fishing village is the oldest on the island and most photographed, where tiers of soft-hued buildings slope to meet the sparkling turquoise waters. Marina Coricella is best appreciated from above, so trek to Terra Murata, a fortified hilltop complex overlooking the village and Gulf of Naples. The climb is steep but blissfully short and affords breathtaking panoramic views at the highest point on the island. After catching your breath, explore the medieval compound, including the Palazzo d'Avalos. This formidable brick monument was commissioned in the 16th century as the residence for the d'Avalos family and was later remodeled into a prison in 1830. Visitors can book a guided tour to learn more about the building's history.
Bask in the sun on Procida's beaches
For those looking to explore Procida's natural beauty and bask in the warmth of the Mediterranean sun, the island has a collection of exquisite beaches. Not far from Marina Coricella is Spiaggia della Chiaia. The walk includes an impressive descent down 186 steps before arriving at the sprawling black-sand beach. Spiaggia della Chaia is bound by limestone cliffs and scrubby vegetation, with shallow water perfect for swimming on a hot summer's day.
On the southern end of the island lies Marina Chiaiolella, a harbor popular for its ideally located beach, Spiaggia della Chiaiolella. The dark, volcanic sand at Chiaiolella Beach is the most famous and expansive on the island, offering exceptional views of the watercolor sky at sunset. Adjacent to Chiaiolella is Ciraccio Beach, renowned for its large, porous tuff rock formations, created by a landslide from the coastline that visitors now delight in climbing on. At Ciraccio the sun shines all day long, making it the perfect spot to sit back, relax, and enjoy the slow travel lifestyle on enchanting Procida.