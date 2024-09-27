The Unsung Italian Island Full Of Pastel Colored Homes To Visit Instead Of Crowded Capri

A dreamy, Mediterranean island hides under the radar just 18 miles from crowded, glamorous Capri. Procida sits in the Gulf of Naples, just 90 minutes by ferry from Capri, offering classic Italian charm at a fraction of the price. At just under two square miles in area, this itty bitty slice of Italian heaven is half the size of Capri, seducing visitors with its laid-back atmosphere, slow living, and pastel buildings; it's a fishing village at heart. Unlike Capri's rocky swimming coves, Procida offers soft volcanic sand beaches with easy access to the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.

Given its compact size, Procida is best explored on foot. Visitors can hike between villages, beaches, and panoramic vistas, making it the perfect day trip from Naples or Ischia, an enchanting Italian island without the crowds and hefty price tags. Just hop on a hydrofoil and zip between Naples and Procida in 40 minutes, or ride 15 minutes by ferry from neighboring Ischia. Procida is one of Italy's most beautiful islands that doesn't get enough attention; add it to your bucket list for an authentic experience on this little gem in the Mediterranean away from the crowds of cosmopolitan Capri.