Discover A Bizarre Garden Of Unsettling Sculptures At Italy's Overlooked Park Of The Monsters

A grotesque fish-head, two giants locked in brutal, bloody combat, and a giant head with its mouth agape in a silent scream — these are hardly the images we traditionally associate with beautiful Italian landscapes. But the Sacro Bosco, known locally as il Parco dei Mostri (Park of the Monsters) in Bomarzo, Italy, is no ordinary ornamental garden. It was never meant to be a place of peace, of Renaissance symmetry, or even to be attractive. Many interpret it as an expression of grief, deep emotional pain, and a physical representation of trauma.

Advertisement

Located just outside Viterbo, on the border of Umbria and Lazio, Bomarzo is a quintessential central Italian town. Nondescript new constructions give way to a charming old center, all honey-colored stone and narrow, winding alleyways, surrounded by agriturismos and rolling hills. A fairly innocuous spot and one that has dupes all across Italy — certainly not somewhere that, on the face of it, you would rush to visit. But the bizarre, unsettling sculpture garden at its northern edge makes a visit a must.