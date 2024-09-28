One Of America's Biggest Grocery Stores Is A Midwest Gem Often Called A 'Theme Park Of Food'

Pink pineapples. Spicy Lay's potato chips from India. Orange Fanta from Germany. Kombucha on tap. Squid jerky. Burmese Python fillets. Rattlesnake, bison, and ostrich meat. Uncle Bud's deep-fried peanuts in the shell (slogan: "Eat 'em shell and all"). Cheeto dust – in bulk, no less. The question isn't, "What can you get at Jungle Jim's International Market in Cincinnati, Ohio," but what can't you get here?

Yes, Jungle Jim's is a supermarket (emphasis on super), but it's also more than that. Ride the monorail in from the parking lot, past a "zoo" populated by fiberglass elephants and giraffes in a "jungle" complete with a waterfall, and you'll get it; Jungle Jim's is nothing less than a foodie theme park. It's as weirdly wonderful as Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, to which it's often compared, but created for adult omnivores. Occupying 310,000 square feet — that's over twice the size of your average Costco store — shopping here is an expedition. "Wear comfortable shoes, and plan at least 3 hours," one Redditor recommends.

What started as a fruit and vegetable stand in 1970s suburban Fairfield has grown steadily, product by product. The passion project of James "Jungle" Bonaminio, Jungle Jim's is still a family business (there's now a second location across town in Eastgate). That's Jim you see zooming around the cash registers on roller skates, announcing raffle winners through a megaphone. Today, the store has its own podcast and onsite podcasting studio. Would you listen to a 55-minute-long episode about the store's butter bar? If the answer is yes, then you're definitely a Jungle Jim's customer.

