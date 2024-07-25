The Unexpected Store Frequent Travelers Say Is A Must-Visit While In A New Destination

You might not want to think about cooking while traveling. However, a meal at your rental can give you a completely different perspective on what it's like to actually live somewhere else. You're going to find interesting foods, like local fruits, meats, and wines. Maybe you're in Tuscany and find the local apricot juice surprisingly delectable. What snack foods do the people in this town enjoy? What is similar or different to what you're used to at home? Don't let labels in another language worry you. Download the free Google Translate app and hold the camera over any labels for an instant translation.

One big issue that can come up on a trip is people wanting to eat at different times. It's worth hitting a grocery store for some snacks and fuel in case you get hungry while out sightseeing. If you're stuck in a line at the Colosseum in Rome for an hour and everyone is starting to get hangry, you don't have to hit the nearby overpriced snack shop if you have something in your backpack.

If someone in your group is vegetarian, gluten-free, or has any dietary issues, you can find some great food at grocery stores. (You can also use the Google Translate app's conversation mode if you have to ask questions.) Do note that some stores have people packing for you, like the packing boys in the Bahamas. It's worth looking up whether tips are accepted, assumed, or offensive where you are.

