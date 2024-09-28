The Priciest US City To Rent A Car This Fall Is A Popular Foliage Viewing Destination
Little Rock, Arkansas, may not be the first city that pops into your mind when thinking of fall foliage, but it's actually a popular destination for leaf peepers because of its natural beauty in autumn. From Pinnacle Mountain State Park to the Arkansas River Trail, Little Rock offers top-shelf destinations to witness the season's changing colors. But you might have to shell out a big handful of cash if you rent a car to get around.
According to a survey by Cheapcarrental.com, Little Rock is the most expensive city in America to rent a car this fall season. In fact, the average daily rate at Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport is ringing in at $95 per day for the cheapest cars, which is a 20% increase from last fall. Compare that to most cities, which have only seen a 0.5% rise in car rental rates from last year, and you'll see that's quite a jump.
Still, you shouldn't miss out on the best places to see fall foliage because of the car rental prices. If you want to splurge on a private car, it may be worth it, depending on your itinerary. However, there are plenty of other options to soak in the season in Little Rock without renting wheels.
The best ways to view fall foliage in Little Rock without renting a car
Scenic drives through Arkansas are some of the most popular ways to take in the seasonal colors. So, you could save some money by skipping the airport rental counters and renting from a local branch in town. If you have access to frequent flyer perks, you may get a deal through your membership, or you can scour discount sites for offers. Nowadays, there are also rental options through sites like Uber, Getaround, and Turo. If you happen to rent a car (or want to for maybe just a day trip), Hot Springs National Park is just an hour outside of Little Rock and features thermal waters perfect for a fall dip.
However, you can also take in the best of the season on foot or two wheels. Arkansas has many hiking and cycling trails through its state parks, and getting right into nature offers the best of the fall's refreshing weather and scenic beauty. Pinnacle Mountain's Monument Trails has biking and hiking trails suitable for all skill levels, or beginner cyclists can check out the Arkansas River Trail for riverfront views of fall foliage and the city. If you aren't sure where to start, Little Rock's Cycling Concierge can help plan your biking itinerary.
Or, why not take in the sights on a scenic train ride? Little Rock Tours offers an excursion on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad (with pickup in Little Rock) that takes passengers through the state's mountains and valleys and into wine country. There's also a ton of stuff to do in the city, so check out local guided tours and options that include outdoor time to get the best of Little Rock's fall season. Leaf peepers on a budget can easily get around using rideshare options or the city's Rock Region METRO buses.
Planning your fall trip to Little Rock, Arkansas
Aside from your leaf-viewing plans, there is plenty to do in Little Rock for your fall excursion. Check on the River Market District for some of the best dining in the city, or plan your trip around the Downtown Food Truck Festival for bites from favorite local street food vendors. HarvestFest Little Rock is also one of the city's top seasonal festivals, featuring live music, food trucks, a local beer garden, and even a dog show. Beer lovers won't want to skip out on Little Rocktoberfest if they're in town.
For places to stay, you'll not run short on any options, whether you're an Airbnb stan or love a swanky boutique hotel. Some unique Little Rock accommodations recommended by insiders include the Empress of Little Rock, with its cozy, antique furnishings that whisk you away to your favorite period film, Rosemont B&B Cottages in the historic downtown area, and The Capital Hotel for its modern comforts.
For more outdoor time in the city, Riverfront Park offers everything from historical markers to cultural attractions, such as the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden. Here, you can take in the beautiful fall scenery and more than 90 sculptures by local and national artists. Don't forget to check out La Petit Roche at Sturgis Plaza in the park during your visit — it's the city's namesake (French for "little rock").