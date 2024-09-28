The Priciest US City To Rent A Car This Fall Is A Popular Foliage Viewing Destination

Little Rock, Arkansas, may not be the first city that pops into your mind when thinking of fall foliage, but it's actually a popular destination for leaf peepers because of its natural beauty in autumn. From Pinnacle Mountain State Park to the Arkansas River Trail, Little Rock offers top-shelf destinations to witness the season's changing colors. But you might have to shell out a big handful of cash if you rent a car to get around.

According to a survey by Cheapcarrental.com, Little Rock is the most expensive city in America to rent a car this fall season. In fact, the average daily rate at Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport is ringing in at $95 per day for the cheapest cars, which is a 20% increase from last fall. Compare that to most cities, which have only seen a 0.5% rise in car rental rates from last year, and you'll see that's quite a jump.

Still, you shouldn't miss out on the best places to see fall foliage because of the car rental prices. If you want to splurge on a private car, it may be worth it, depending on your itinerary. However, there are plenty of other options to soak in the season in Little Rock without renting wheels.

