Bright Architecture And Scenic Hills Make This South American Town One Of The Most Underrated

All over Colombia, you'll find white stucco walls topped with copper-hued tiles and appointed with heavy wooden doors. In its picturesque pueblos, like Filandia, brightly painted adornments add to the colorful charm, each neighbor outdoing the other with bright blue balconies and red-rimmed windows. Claimed by locals to be the real inspiration for the Disney movie Encanto, it's recently been named as one of the world's Best Tourism Villages by the UN's World Tourism Organization.

Most travelers to Eje Cafetero, Colombia's coffee heartland, flock to the popular tourist town of Salento. It's equally attractive, but the vast crowds place a taint on the quaint cobbled laneways. Opt instead to travel to Filandia to skip the foreign fare, get the same access to the extraordinary Western Andes, and experience small town life in central Colombia.

To access Filandia and the wider coffee region, fly into Armenia or Pereira. Both cities have regular connections from the international hubs of Medellín and Bogotá and taxis can be taken straight from the airport to the town. There are also regular connections from the bus stations in both cities, for 6,600 COP ($1.56 USD as of the time of this writing) from Armenia and 6000 COP from Pereira.

