One Of America's Most Spectacular Fall Foliage Destinations Is A Vibrant East Coast Highway
One of the best ways to enjoy autumn in North America is to find a beautiful spot to take in a sweeping view of fall foliage at its most colorful. Our favorites include hiking through the Midwest gem that is Indiana's Brown County State Park, picking one of the five best fall foliage hikes in Maine's Acadia National Park, or relaxing as you take in the leaves from a boat floating down a river in Texas' Garner State Park. But what if you want to see incredible views of fall foliage from the warmth of your car? In that case, you should head over to the East Coast's Kancamagus Highway.
Also known as New Hampshire Highway 112, the Kancamagus Highway (called the Kanc for short) runs through some of the most beautiful country in the White Mountain National Forest. The road starts out low, then climbs to around 3,000 feet above sea level, offering incredible views from the highest overlooks.
Because the White Mountain National Forest is filled with all kinds of trees that turn a range of colors from bright yellow and orange to brilliant red, the area attracts visitors from all over the world every year to take in the spectacular fall leaves (an act known locally as leaf-peeping). if you want to be among them, if you'd like unbeatable New England autumn views and some good ol' leaf-peeping from the comfort of your own car, here's what you need to know about New Hampshire's Kancamagus Highway.
When to go to the Kancamagus Highway and where to stop along the way
To get the best fall views on the Kancamagus Highway, you must go when the foliage colors are at their peak. In this region of New England, leaves start to change around mid-September and often reach peak brightness and color during the first two weeks of October. According to u/The_Road_is_Calling on Reddit's r/newhampshire, "peak foliage in the White Mountains is usually within a week on either side of Columbus Day." They also warned that during peak color, "the popular spots will be very busy, like bumper to bumper traffic busy." So if you plan to visit at peak times, it's a good idea to leave early, and arrive before 10 a.m.
No matter when you decide to visit, it's important to plan out where you want to stop to along the way. One of the best spots on the Kanc is the Pemigewasset Overlook, which sits at 2,810 feet above sea level and is a good place to watch the sunset. Across from Pemigewasset Overlook, you'll find the Hancock Overlook, at 2,133 feet, and the C.L. Graham Wangan Overlook, which sits at 2,838 feet and looks out at the Swift River. Keep in mind that New Hampshire 112 is a mountainous route with lots of hairpin turns, so it's important to focus on the road while driving and pull off to the side in designated lots when you want to stop and take in the view.
Things to know before you do the Kancamagus Highway
If you're visiting from another region of the United States, it's easy to reach the Kancamagus Highway by flying into either Boston or Portland, Maine. Both East Coast cities are a little over a two-hour drive from New Hampshire 112. Even a better option is Manchester, New Hampshire, about an hour and a half away by car.
Because the highway gets so busy in autumn around peak foliage time, it's a good idea to plan your trip for midweek to avoid weekend traffic. Although the 34.5-mile drive along the Kanc takes about an hour with no stops, you should budget two to three hours to include the time spent stopping at overlooks and scenic areas. Also, it's important to have a full tank of gas and some snacks with you before you get started, as there are no gas stations or restaurants along the Kancamagus. The area is also infamous for having spotty cell service.
Lastly, some of the parking lots for trailheads along the highway inside the White Mountain National Forest require a parking pass. Parking passes can be purchased from ranger stations and self-service stations at most lots. They cost $3 for a day, $5 for a weekly pass and $20 for an annual. One parking pass grants travelers the ability to park in all lots along the highway and there's no need to purchase a pass at each lot.