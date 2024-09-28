One Of America's Most Spectacular Fall Foliage Destinations Is A Vibrant East Coast Highway

One of the best ways to enjoy autumn in North America is to find a beautiful spot to take in a sweeping view of fall foliage at its most colorful. Our favorites include hiking through the Midwest gem that is Indiana's Brown County State Park, picking one of the five best fall foliage hikes in Maine's Acadia National Park, or relaxing as you take in the leaves from a boat floating down a river in Texas' Garner State Park. But what if you want to see incredible views of fall foliage from the warmth of your car? In that case, you should head over to the East Coast's Kancamagus Highway.

Advertisement

Also known as New Hampshire Highway 112, the Kancamagus Highway (called the Kanc for short) runs through some of the most beautiful country in the White Mountain National Forest. The road starts out low, then climbs to around 3,000 feet above sea level, offering incredible views from the highest overlooks.

Because the White Mountain National Forest is filled with all kinds of trees that turn a range of colors from bright yellow and orange to brilliant red, the area attracts visitors from all over the world every year to take in the spectacular fall leaves (an act known locally as leaf-peeping). if you want to be among them, if you'd like unbeatable New England autumn views and some good ol' leaf-peeping from the comfort of your own car, here's what you need to know about New Hampshire's Kancamagus Highway.

Advertisement