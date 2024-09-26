The Clever Hack For Stronger Water Pressure While Showering On Your Next Cruise

Aside from water pressure, there are other ways to improve your cabin's shower. If you don't have a tub and find it hard to bend down, a suction-cup footrest will come in handy. Attach it to the wall and use it to wash your feet or shave your legs. If you've booked a budget cabin, your shower may also come with a plastic curtain. We all know these flimsy curtains can only do so much, and water will inevitably end up on the bathroom floor as they sway with movement. To minimize this issue, attach shower weights to the bottom of the curtain so it stays put. Still, don't forget to put the bathmat down as an extra precaution.

Advertisement

We've already helped to improve your shower, but there are more hacks to feel relaxed and organized and avoid cabin fever while cruising. Cruise ship bathrooms are notoriously small, so you'll need to be savvy about where you place items. Investing in a hanging toiletries bag can spare precious countertop space. Most bathrooms will have a hanging rack behind the door, but consider bringing easy magnetic hooks to keep your cabin organized. Finally, although staterooms are usually decked out with all the essentials, they might not supply your preferred toiletry brands. Don't be afraid to pack that toiletries bag with your favorite shampoos, body washes, and after-sun care.