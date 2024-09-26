The Clever Hack For Stronger Water Pressure While Showering On Your Next Cruise
Cruise ships are essentially giant floating hotels, and they're ideal for those who enjoy traveling without straying too far from earthly comforts. From fancy dining to constant entertainment, cruise ships offer a complete luxury experience. Of course, after enjoying all the on-deck activities, you'll want to head straight for your cabin and freshen up with a shower. However, ships function differently than your average hotel. There is a limited freshwater supply onboard, and although it is safe to drink the tap water, your shower might be set to a lower water pressure than you're accustomed to. Luckily, there's a clever hack to solve this issue.
Showers on cruise ships typically have two nozzles — one for water pressure and one for temperature. The temperature faucet should be marked with Fahrenheit or Celsius; occasionally, a red band warns of hotter-than-average temperatures. The water pressure nozzle's mechanism isn't always intuitive, as you'll also need to press a button to achieve the best results. To increase the flow, push the button down, twist the handle upwards until you've reached your desired pressure, and release. An enjoyable shower sets you up for a successful day, so this hack is simple and bound to increase your overall cruise satisfaction.
Maximize comfort in your cabin bathroom
Aside from water pressure, there are other ways to improve your cabin's shower. If you don't have a tub and find it hard to bend down, a suction-cup footrest will come in handy. Attach it to the wall and use it to wash your feet or shave your legs. If you've booked a budget cabin, your shower may also come with a plastic curtain. We all know these flimsy curtains can only do so much, and water will inevitably end up on the bathroom floor as they sway with movement. To minimize this issue, attach shower weights to the bottom of the curtain so it stays put. Still, don't forget to put the bathmat down as an extra precaution.
We've already helped to improve your shower, but there are more hacks to feel relaxed and organized and avoid cabin fever while cruising. Cruise ship bathrooms are notoriously small, so you'll need to be savvy about where you place items. Investing in a hanging toiletries bag can spare precious countertop space. Most bathrooms will have a hanging rack behind the door, but consider bringing easy magnetic hooks to keep your cabin organized. Finally, although staterooms are usually decked out with all the essentials, they might not supply your preferred toiletry brands. Don't be afraid to pack that toiletries bag with your favorite shampoos, body washes, and after-sun care.