The Scenic New York Lake Offering Endless Activities To Immerse Yourself In The Fall Season
While Lake Placid, New York, may be renowned for its winter sports — the Adirondack Mountain town hosted the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980 — its fall season features a wide range of outdoor activities set against the magnificent backdrop of stunning fall foliage. Here at Islands, we've identified Lake Placid as one of the top 15 places country-wide to see brilliant fall colors, with the peak lasting this year from September 30 until October 8. As the leaf-peeping peak swiftly approaches, a trip to the historic town is the perfect way to get into the fall spirit.
The charming and sporty village, considered one of the most beautiful small towns in New York, is an epicenter for adventure enthusiasts who come to enjoy its natural beauty in the crisp fall air. Those less athletically inclined can savor autumnal vibes at a local fall festival, take scenic drives around lakes and mountains, and drink in the painterly views by the fireplace at cozy hotels. Located six hours north of New York City, Lake Placid is also an ideal spot to cap off a fall foliage road trip through the state.
Hiking and biking around Lake Placid
Though it will be too early to enjoy Lake Placid's world-famous ski slopes, you can still strike out on foot to enjoy the Adirondacks' striking scenery. Trails range from novice-friendly nature walks to challenging, high-incline treks. A family favorite is High Falls Gorge, which features a half-mile trail to cascading waterfalls and a mile-long nature trail up Whiteface Mountain. The park opens at 9 a.m., with the waterfalls trail closing at 3:30 p.m. and the nature trial closing at 4:30 p.m through October 27, 2024. Tickets cost $18 per adult.
Adrenaline junkies who want a more intense route can hike to Mount Marcy, which is New York's highest peak with an elevation of 5,344 feet. The nearly 15-mile roundtrip journey is steep and rocky, but the summit rewards those who complete the trail with astounding views of the mosaic of red, orange, and gold colors that blanket the mountains in the fall.
Lake Placid is also a major mountain biking destination, hosting the UCI Mountain Bike World Series at the end of September. The town's Craig Wood Trails, a forested 6.5-mile network, range from green to expert with flow trails and jumps to keep both amateur mountain bikers and seasoned veterans happy. Other adventurous fall activities offered near Lake Placid include rock climbing, fly fishing, paddling, canoeing, golfing, and more.
Fall festivals and scenic drives near Lake Placid
If you want to enjoy the fall season in a more leisurely way, Lake Placid is also rife with festivals and scenic drives. The Flaming Leaves Festival, on October 12 and 13, 2024, is a festive way to embrace the fall season with live music, food vendors, and USA Nordic National Championships taking place at the Olympic Jumping Complex. The gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with tickets starting at $20 for adults. Even if your trip doesn't coincide with the festival, the Olympic Jumping Complex is still worth a visit — it boasts a thrilling zip line and gondola rides that afford fantastic views of the foliage. A combined ticket costs $45 per person, and reservations are recommended.
Scenic drives abound around Lake Placid. Small and serene Mirror Lake, with its nearly 3-mile loop, is a favorite to cruise around, offering gorgeous views of the striking fall colors reflected on the water's surface. Stop in at the cozy and elegant Mirror Lake Inn for drinks or dinner at one of their two lakeside restaurants. Longer routes, like the 46-mile Franklin Fall Loop, promise spectacular mountain views of Whiteface Mountain and Lake Placid itself. And, once you've explored the area fully, less than 10 miles from Lake Placid is Saranac Lake, an idyllic and romantic town brimming with even more art galleries, local shops, and cozy restaurants.