The Scenic New York Lake Offering Endless Activities To Immerse Yourself In The Fall Season

While Lake Placid, New York, may be renowned for its winter sports — the Adirondack Mountain town hosted the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980 — its fall season features a wide range of outdoor activities set against the magnificent backdrop of stunning fall foliage. Here at Islands, we've identified Lake Placid as one of the top 15 places country-wide to see brilliant fall colors, with the peak lasting this year from September 30 until October 8. As the leaf-peeping peak swiftly approaches, a trip to the historic town is the perfect way to get into the fall spirit.

Advertisement

The charming and sporty village, considered one of the most beautiful small towns in New York, is an epicenter for adventure enthusiasts who come to enjoy its natural beauty in the crisp fall air. Those less athletically inclined can savor autumnal vibes at a local fall festival, take scenic drives around lakes and mountains, and drink in the painterly views by the fireplace at cozy hotels. Located six hours north of New York City, Lake Placid is also an ideal spot to cap off a fall foliage road trip through the state.