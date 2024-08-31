These Overlooked Small Towns Are The Most Beautiful In New York, According To Travelers

Say the words New York and images of skyscrapers and streets teeming with people are likely to come to mind. But New York state is so much more than the country's most populous city or its other super-famous tourist attraction: Niagara Falls. Just as there are tons of things to do in Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfalls, New York state has many small towns waiting beyond the celebrity-packed Big Apple. And many of these locales are charming, fun, artistic, and a visual treat.

Advertisement

While some of these small treasures are close to New York City, making them easily reached by public transport for a day-trip, others are further afield and more readily accessible by car. While these places might not have instant name recognition, and quite possibly fly under the radar as far as many travelers are concerned, they are all beautiful spots to spend for a day or weekend. Using travel sites, and looking at blogs and ratings, we've winnowed down a list of small towns in New York state that you don't want to miss.