These Overlooked Small Towns Are The Most Beautiful In New York, According To Travelers
Say the words New York and images of skyscrapers and streets teeming with people are likely to come to mind. But New York state is so much more than the country's most populous city or its other super-famous tourist attraction: Niagara Falls. Just as there are tons of things to do in Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfalls, New York state has many small towns waiting beyond the celebrity-packed Big Apple. And many of these locales are charming, fun, artistic, and a visual treat.
While some of these small treasures are close to New York City, making them easily reached by public transport for a day-trip, others are further afield and more readily accessible by car. While these places might not have instant name recognition, and quite possibly fly under the radar as far as many travelers are concerned, they are all beautiful spots to spend for a day or weekend. Using travel sites, and looking at blogs and ratings, we've winnowed down a list of small towns in New York state that you don't want to miss.
Cold Spring
The village of Cold Spring on the Hudson River is only 50 miles from the celebrity-populated New York City and has only about 2,000 residents that call it home. It officially came into being in 1846, and its name is associated with a myth — George Washington was said to have drank some water from a spring in the area, and remarked that it was enjoyably cold. Today, Cold Spring offers a pleasing mix of small local stores and restaurants, and some picturesque surroundings that make it suitable for cycling, kayaking excursions, and boat trips.
The town, which can easily be reached from New York City via the Metro North rail service, is the launching point for the striking hike of Breakneck Ridge, where rocky cliffs above the Hudson River promise unforgettable views. In fact, the river view is one of the main draws of this small town, according to the blog Musings and Adventures, which also recommended the most picturesque time to visit: "The best time to experience Cold Spring waterfront is summer through warm fall because the sunlight bouncing off the water, mountains in the near distance, swishing trees, and waterfront activities, make it such a joyous place to be."
Croton-on-Hudson
As the name Croton-on-Hudson implies, this town is also on the Hudson River, but its claim to fame is a dam. The Croton Dam can trace its genesis to the first half of the 1800s, built to help ease water shortages in New York City to the south. Thousands of workers toiled on the project, many of them Irish immigrants, and the dam was finally finished in 1907. But Croton-on-Hudson has a history that stretches back much further, with Native Americans from the Kitchawanc tribe believed to have lived in the area for thousands of years. The name Croton is said to be a derivation of the name Kenoten (it means wild wind), a former tribal chief.
From farming to shipping, and even flour processing, the town was supported by many industries, and the opening of a rail line to New York City made it an easy commute away. "Croton-on-Hudson is perfect for a quick day trip!" explains the blog Leaf And Steel. "There's plenty to do, the people are nice, and it's super close to NYC and Long Island!" About 9,000 people live there, drawn by the low-rise, small-town ambience, and the abundant greenery along the river and inland.
Geneva
"Geneva is located at the very top of Seneca Lake, the largest of all the Finger Lakes. The colors and waves that can be seen on a windy day can honestly rival the ocean in beauty," writes the author of the blog Grace. Geneva, with a population of about 12,000, is in fact known for its cinematic setting. It's a small place, mixing history, nature, and some great restaurants. Officially incorporated more than 200 years ago, Geneva has a deep background in agriculture, and that bounty is evident today in its range of farm-to-table restaurants like F.L.X Table and Kindred Fare.
There are also farmers' markets, craft breweries, and wineries. Each summer, Linden Street closes to traffic on weekend evenings, and food is served all along the pedestrian corridor. If one destination is renowned, especially as a spot to hold wedding ceremonies, that might be Belhurst, a castle landmark with turrets and three hotels, and that is on the National Register of Historic Properties. For culture vultures, Geneva is home to the Smith Center for the Arts, whose main venue is the Smith Opera House. Car junkies might want to visit in July, when the annual Cruisin' Night Classic Car Show sees hundreds of vintage vehicles parked around the roads of Downtown Geneva.
Greenport
On the North Fork of Long Island, the town of Greenport has always been inextricably linked to the sea. It was a whaling hub for half a century from the late 1700s, and also played the role as a nexus for shipbuilding. The opening of a rail line along Long Island to New York reduced the need for ships for farmers to get their produce around the region. Last century, it became a key center for the processing of oysters, although that business also slowly faltered. Recently, tourism has been its shining beacon, bringing outsiders to this town of 3,000, a place with marinas, boating, and salty air.
For a little celebrity touch, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt filmed the movie "The Devil's Own" in the town. It also attracted the author of Ms. Toody Goo Shoes, who wrote, "Greenport Harbor was picture-perfect. There's something about marinas that always make me feel happy. I hadn't gotten very far yet, but this sea-faring town was already proving itself to be a terrific birthday present." Visitors that want to learn more about Greenport's maritime past can get a solid handle on the subject at the town's East End Seaport Museum.
Hudson
Hudson, which shares its name with the river that it sits along, is populated with antique dealers and artists. The blog Adventurous Kate was enamored of Hudson, writing, "It's home to a quirky assortment of shops, galleries, and businesses. ... Warren Street is the main street in Hudson and makes up the majority of the 'downtown' area. Along this mile-long main drag, you'll find shops, bars, antique dealers, restaurants, and more." She adds that the experience of walking that main road makes for great picture taking.
Hudson does also have a place in US history — it was the first city to be incorporated after the 13 original states were formed. Located on a natural harbor on the Hudson River, it became an entrepôt for whalers and marine traders, before transforming into a spot for heavy industry like ironworks and factories. When industries left by the 1980s, a new cadre of entrepreneurs re-invigorated the economy, from antique dealers to artists, and Hudson became a cool little destination spot. Now, about 6,000 people live there, drawn, perhaps, by the historic architecture that endures such as Federal-style buildings, Victorian homes, and Nantucket houses.
Lake Placid
For lovers of the outdoors, this next small town is a great place to check out. "Lake Placid, NY, nestled in the Adirondack Mountains, makes the perfect place to visit for a weekend getaway," relays the Roaming Nanny. "From some of the best hiking in the Northeastern United States to an adorable downtown full of shops and restaurants. A visit to Lake Placid has the perfect combination of adventure and relaxation." The warmer months are possibly the best time to experience the town, with the mountains richly verdant, and the comfortable temperatures allowing pleasant exploration of the surroundings. There is fabulous hiking around Lake Placid, and resorts and spas in town offering the perfect retreat after a long day out in the wilderness.
Less than 3,000 people live here, and yet, this is where a Winter Olympics was held in 1980. You can find out about the games with a trip to the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. Main Street, where the Olympic Museum resides, also has plenty of retail to entice travelers. There's local clothing, cycling stores, a maple syrup emporium, a cool hat store, and much more.
Lockport
Study the name of this town not far from Niagara Falls — a destination filled with tourist traps you should skip — and you might get a sense of its historic emergence. Canals and locks played a key role in the development of Lockport, and this is the only town in the United States where working 19th-century locks (here, on the Erie Canal), work in tandem with contemporary canal locks. Some of the older locks are undergoing full-scale renovations, with a handful, known as the Flight of Five, getting special attention. Three of them have been fully maintained in the past decade, and feature gates and beams that would look right at home in the 1800s.
The locks make for a pretty sight, and are a key attraction in this town of 20,000. But they aren't the sole reason for a visit. "The Lockport Cave is an outstanding experience along the Erie Canal," declared a contributor on Tripadvisor. "Kyle, our tour guide, did a fantastic job explaining the history of both the Erie Canal Locks and the city of Lockport. If you desire to learn more about the history and how industry flourished in Lockport, this tour is for you. Of course, if you like dark tunnels and boat rides underground — this experience is made for you!"
New Paltz
Describing this town in the Shawangunk Mountains, the blog Torly Travels notes, "It does not lack for activities. SUNY New Paltz is a university built on the hill overlooking the town and brings lots of vibrant energy to the area. There are so many things to do in New Paltz, it would be difficult to tackle them all in one day." Among the highlights of the destination in the Hudson Valley are homes that date from the 1600s, the era of the Huguenots. The houses are in remarkably good shape considering their age, set in 10 acres of land, and in addition to homes, there are other buildings and mementos that speak to the past.
A huge hotel, the Mohonk Mountain House, is one of the most recognizable structures in New Paltz, a grand property on cliffs above a lake with views of forest and mountains all around. It's close to the Mohonk Preserve, a parkland with many miles of trails that welcome hikers, bikers, and cross-country skiers in the winter. In the heart of New Paltz, a town of 14,000, Water Street Market is a great place to while away the hours with spots to eat, galleries for perusing local art, antique stores, and many independent shops.
Rosendale
"Walking down the sidewalks of Rosendale, it immediately becomes clear you're in a very artsy, small-business dominated community," relays the blog Jessie on a Journey. "The eclectic, slow-paced town features small shops housing innovative ideas and products, while eateries produce farm-to-table cuisine made fresh." Rosendale has about 5,800 residents, but despite this Lilliputian number, it has a large number of events throughout the year, including a regular jam session for players of the ukulele!
The biggest happening, possibly, is the annual Rosendale Street Festival. The event brings together live music, food and drink, and fundraising for local students, and is a time when the community bands together as one. The town's location makes it an easy and cheap spot to reach from New York City, so that's good if you are already in the Big Apple doing some budget-friendly outdoor activities. It sits just a few hours away by road, and there are buses that go back and forth from the city.
Rosendale certainly gives off the quintessential small-town vibe, but what takes the appeal up a notch are the murals all around the streets of bright, blooming roses. There are 24 murals in all, some on shops, others on walls and homes, and are the work of the famous street artist Lady Pink.
Saranac Lake
With a population of 5,000, Saranac Lake is an engaging destination thanks to scenic architecture and a lakeside setting. It's also one of the most magical destinations in the Northeast for a romantic lakeside escape. "The town itself, billed as 'The Capital of the Adirondacks,' has a pleasingly lived-in, rather than overwhelmingly glitzy-touristy, feel to it," explains a visitor on Tripadvisor. "And yet attractive dining and retail options, as well as generous recreational support, abound, along with notable historic architecture."
Looking around the town, travelers might notice the distinctive homes with numerous porches and balconies known as cure cottages. Their genesis dates to the early-1900s, when ailing patients with tuberculosis came to Saranac Lake to breathe in the clean air. These buildings had plenty of outdoor space where the sick could ingest that air, and cure their illness. Tourists can find out more about the history of healing in the town with a stop at the Saranac Laboratory Museum, which uncovers the role that the town played in helping patients to recuperate from the respiratory disease.
Another, unique educational adventure awaits at the Charles Dickert Memorial Wildlife Museum. Named for a renowned taxidermist, it showcases his work on more than 100 animals, ranging from deer to raccoon to herons. On the edge of town, a ski hill lets winter visitors enjoy some time on the piste, while it's a great spot for some mountain biking in the warmer months.
Skaneateles
Even though this small town's population doubles in the summer months — there are officially about 2,500 people that are classified as living here — Skaneateles is still a beautiful place to visit. It's set on a lake, and promises pretty views, as well as live musical shows in the summer, and an annual boat show. Each July and August, the cottages by and near the lake fill with vacationers, and the town hosts regular events. There are concerts every Friday night by the water, drawing more than a 1,000 listeners each week.
July is the month with a yearly sidewalk sale, officially known as the Merchant Annual Curbstone Festival, and on the last weekend of the month, visitors flood the town for the Antique and Classic Boat Show. Many thousands arrive for that show, a time when boats big and small line the marina, and the town bursts with life and commerce.
And there is more. The Skaneateles Festival that runs in August brings the dulcet tones of chamber music to the lakeside, while the Dickens Christmas recreates the sensibilities of a bygone era. Diners will also find lots of choice, from French bistros to a seafood restaurant on the water. For visitors, like the author of Rachel's Edit, this destination has a winning formula. "This sweet little town sits right on the water overlooking a natural spring lake. It's quiet, quaint and perfect for a weekend getaway full of coffee, books, and good food!"
Stone Ridge
Close to the Catskills (where you can do this popular, but dangerous hike), and the Shawangunk Mountains, this village of 2,000 has plenty of character. There's a pleasantly aged feel to the core of the village, thanks to the Main Street Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. This strip, which transports visitors back more than a century, is filled with stone homes. These include Wynkoop House, built in the 1760s, and featuring an angular gambrel roof. It's there that George Washington, then a general in the Continental Army, was said to have slept when he visited the house's owner in 1782.
For some pretty greenery, travelers should stop by the Hortus Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Set in the rural outskirts of the town, it showcases and nurtures the plants that are indigenous to the region, and also has collections split into sections like a nut grove, and a Japanese shade garden. "So worth multiple visits each year. So inspiring!" wrote a visitor about the gardens on Facebook.
Tivoli
There are cool places to eat and drink in the village of Tivoli, while walks and kayaks along the Hudson lets adventurers enjoy the outdoors. "Tivoli has a very small but quaint downtown in the middle of an area with large farms," posts the blog mywalkinmanhattan. "Since visiting a few years ago, more restaurants and shops have opened and there is a good arts representation with the Tivoli Artists Gallery." The gallery is a trove of work by local artists, with about 40 talented painters, sculptors, jewelers, photographers, and more exhibiting their work each month in a new showcase.
Performing arts are the lure at the Fisher Center, less than 10 minutes away by car. Part of Bard College, the center is a hub for shows by students and is set inside a striking building designed by star architect Frank Gehry. Nature lovers can head to the river, the estuarine area known as Tivoli Bay, a vibrant wetland great for hiking, kayaking, fishing, and birding. After the exertion, reward yourself with a sweet treat at Fortunes Ice Cream, run by a couple that studied at Bard. Considering the town's population is a shade over 1,000, there's certainly a lot happening there.
Methodology
New York State is full of attractive small towns, so choosing truly beautiful ones took some research. We consulted lists posted on sites like WorldAtlas, and PureWow, focusing on places that seemed to appear frequently. To ensure the towns had an intimate feel, we set a cut-off for the population of the destination with 20,000 being the upper limit. We fleshed out each entry with commentary from blogs and review sites, to get some first-hand intel on each destination. And while some of the entries like Geneva and Lockport are technically cities, we kept them in since they promise visitors a comforting, small-town feel.