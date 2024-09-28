This Underrated, Tourist-Friendly Island In Micronesia Is Ideal For A Serene Tropical Escape

In the far distant washes of the Pacific Ocean, one of the most idyllic secluded islands in the world is hidden away from the mainstream tourist eye. Conserving their unique culture for centuries and protecting their tropical environment, the people of Yap are ready to greet tourists into their idyllic island cluster. Settle in for a relaxing stretch on the ivory sands, don your snorkel or scuba gear for a dip with the ocean's most elusive giants, or get to know the intriguing Yapese culture.

Civilizations have traversed these beautiful islands for centuries, a marker for expert Polynesian wayfarers. The Yapese were renowned for their navigational skills, roaming the Pacific for generations before outsiders discovered their magnificent home. Its pristine white beaches, fringe of vast palm leaves and calm, clear waters draw in a new era of explorers now.

While the title of Yap applies to an island group, the vast majority of activities are oriented around Yap Proper, where the most tourism infrastructure can be found. Located 300 miles northeast of Palau, the island is truly remote. Reaching Yap requires a few flight legs from the continental U.S., most travelers boarding the 95-minute flight from Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM) in Guam for their final hop.

