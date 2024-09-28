The Best Way To Explore Denali National Park On A Tight Budget

A visit to Alaska's wild Denali National Park and Preserve is a rare opportunity to see nature in its true state. This enormous preserve is more than six million acres — a staggering size larger than the entire state of New Hampshire. While you can absolutely hike through the wilderness at Denali, if you want a chance to see more than the area closest to the park entrance, you're going to need a ride deeper into the preserve. There's only one road through the park, and the majority of it is only open to buses. There are tour buses that take you along this route, but if you're on a budget, you might want to consider one of the cheaper alternatives: a non-narrated transit bus or a free shuttle bus.

From a bus traveling along the Denali Park Road, you have the opportunity to see over the dwarf birch and wild blueberry which turn into a vibrant carpet of gold and scarlet in the fall. From your high vantage point, you might see dall sheep effortlessly climbing up the mountains, moose grazing, or bears running along river beds. On the narrated tour buses, you'll get to see it all from the comfort of the vehicle while listening to a naturalist describe what you're seeing. These tours are between 4 hours and 30 minutes and 5 hours and 30 minutes, and stop periodically at bathrooms and for wildlife sightings. A ticket for one costs between $116.25 and $144 per person. If that's a little outside your price range, though, you have other options for exploring Denali.

