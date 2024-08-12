The Best Ways To Get Into U.S. National Parks For Free

Exploring America's beautiful national parks can be a fantastic way to take a break from day to day life and get out into nature without spending too much money on a vacation. If the ticket fees are still making you hesitate, however, there are a few ways that you can actually get admission to national parks, from the hugely popular Great Smoky Mountains National Park (pictured) to the wildly underrated and uncrowded Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, for free. You might already qualify for a free pass and not know it, but if you don't, you can visit any park at no expense on a few special holidays, or head out to one of the beautiful parks that simply don't charge admission.

First, you should check if you already qualify for free admission. If you are currently in the U.S. military, both you and any dependents you may have can get a Military Annual Pass, and Gold Star families and veterans are both entitled to Military Lifetime Passes. The Access Pass is available to those with permanent disabilities. If you have volunteered 250 hours of your time to federal recreation sites you can get a Volunteer Pass. If you know any fourth graders, they get in for free, too. All you have to do to claim your free pass is submit proof that you qualify and you can head out to any national park — and a lot of other natural spaces, too.