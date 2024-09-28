One Of New York's Oldest Streets Is A Pedestrian-Only Cobbled Beauty Full Of Outdoor Eateries
Lower Manhattan has numerous well-known attractions like Wall Street and the Financial District, the South Street Seaport, the Statue of Liberty boat and Staten Island Ferry, and the Freedom Tower and 9/11 Memorial. However, many people aren't aware of Stone Street, an under-the-radar pedestrian street known for its outdoor dining, festive atmosphere, and intriguing history.
Whether you're in the mood for steak, enchiladas, Cubano sandwiches, oysters, or tapas, Stone Street's wide range of restaurants will indulge your cravings. Restaurant choices include the pubby Stone Street Tavern, known for its burgers and gastropub food; and Havana Social, which serves a blend of Cuban, Caribbean, Mexican cuisine and offers cocktails as well as frozen mojitos and piña coladas.
While crowds seek out Stone Street for the restaurants and lively block parties, it's far from the tourist traps of Times Square. It's core to New York City's history, too — enjoy lifting a pint in the place that the city's first breweries called home in the 1600s. New Yorkers hoping to get to Stone Street can reach it via the subway — a good visual marker is the 85 Broad Street skyscraper, which dissects the street.
Don't miss these fabulous festivals
Five times a year, Stone Street hosts spirited, free festivals that attract thousands to this picturesque area with specialty food and drink, music, and decorations. The St. Patrick's Day parade brings pipers and partiers clad in green, white, and orange to Fifth Avenue in Midtown. Afterward, many head to Stone Street for the city's biggest after-party complete with Guinness and green margaritas. Margaritas are the beverage of choice at Stone Street's Cinco de Mayo celebration, too, as guests drink them to the sounds of roving mariachi bands and DJ-spun Latin music. If you have other plans on the actual date of May 5, don't despair, as this Cinco de Mayo festival is multiple days, as are most of the street's other festivals. September brings Oysterfest, when lovers of these briny bivalves suck them back with Guinness pints. This area used to be paved with oyster shells, and oyster farming here dates back to the time of the Lenape indigenous people.
When the leaves begin to turn and fall, head to Stone Street for an Oktoberfest that features German food, music, and lots of beer. Later in autumn, the city becomes one of the best places in New York to celebrate the Halloween season. Come in costume and get ready to pick up a pumpkin, play games like Jenga, eat candy, and drink pumpkin beer at the Stone Street Fright Fest. In the wintertime, the street hosts a holiday market. Coming early is a good rule of thumb if you're heading to Stone Street with children in tow or if you aren't looking for a party. Dates for all of these events can be found via the street's official Streetfest calendar.
Walk through Stone Street's incredible history
Dating to 1658 when New York was still Dutch New Amsterdam, Stone Street was the city's first ever road to be paved with cobblestones. After centuries of change, dereliction, and renewal, today it retains its original European charm with Dutch Colonial revival architecture and people gathering at picnic tables to relax on car-free cobblestone streets.
Originally it was composed of two streets: Breuers Straet (Brewers Street) and Hoogh Straet (High Street). After the British took over in 1664, High Street became Duke Street. When America won its independence, the name Duke Street was abolished in response, and the two original streets both became known as Stone Street.
The Great Fire of 1835 decimated most buildings in this area, so much of Stone Street's historic architecture dates to the rebuilding that happened in the following decades. Over time, the structures fell into disrepair and asphalt was laid over the cobblestone streets. Preservation-minded groups restored Stone Street's cobblestones, removed graffiti, and nominated the street for landmark status. Now, Stone Street is protected locally as a New York City Landmark and nationally as part of the National Register of Historical Places. One landmark you can actually order booze at, too — the famous Fraunces Tavern is where, after the Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington congratulated and bid farewell to his commanders. If you love Stone Street for its walkable blend of food and history, check out other budget-friendly outdoor activities to do around the city.