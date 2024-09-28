One Of New York's Oldest Streets Is A Pedestrian-Only Cobbled Beauty Full Of Outdoor Eateries

Lower Manhattan has numerous well-known attractions like Wall Street and the Financial District, the South Street Seaport, the Statue of Liberty boat and Staten Island Ferry, and the Freedom Tower and 9/11 Memorial. However, many people aren't aware of Stone Street, an under-the-radar pedestrian street known for its outdoor dining, festive atmosphere, and intriguing history.

Whether you're in the mood for steak, enchiladas, Cubano sandwiches, oysters, or tapas, Stone Street's wide range of restaurants will indulge your cravings. Restaurant choices include the pubby Stone Street Tavern, known for its burgers and gastropub food; and Havana Social, which serves a blend of Cuban, Caribbean, Mexican cuisine and offers cocktails as well as frozen mojitos and piña coladas.

While crowds seek out Stone Street for the restaurants and lively block parties, it's far from the tourist traps of Times Square. It's core to New York City's history, too — enjoy lifting a pint in the place that the city's first breweries called home in the 1600s. New Yorkers hoping to get to Stone Street can reach it via the subway — a good visual marker is the 85 Broad Street skyscraper, which dissects the street.

