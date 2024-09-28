This Beautiful National Park In Hawaii Is One You'll Likely Never Get The Chance To See

The Hawaiian islands are home to some remarkable attractions, like the Kalaupapa Peninsula on Moloka'i. Similar to the scary reason so many iconic Hawaiian hikes are illegal, the Kalaupapa region is hard to reach due to its chilling history and impermeable natural surroundings. With cliffs raised 2,000 feet above the sea, the peninsula is separated from the rest of the island by extreme terrain. There are no roads that go into the area, and the access hiking trail is currently closed. The only way to get there is by aircraft, but that's not the only reason why you probably won't get to visit.

Advertisement

Hansen's disease, commonly known as leprosy, is a long-term bacterial infection curable with drugs. We now know it's not very contagious, but historically, it was associated with a deep social stigma. People suffering from the disease were separated from their families and sent away to prevent the disease from spreading. When leprosy was introduced to Hawaii in the late 1800s, all affected people were sent to Kalaupapa. In the years following, more than 8,000 patient-residents would live and die on the isolated peninsula.

The colony was created on this part of Moloka'i, a quiet Hawaiian island with striking cliffside views, because the peninsula is surrounded by a rugged coastline and towering mountains, making it an extremely remote location. Despite the isolation, a handful of residents still live in Kalaupapa today, and the Hawaii State Department of Health administers the entire county.

Advertisement