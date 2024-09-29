This One-Of-A-Kind Artsy Western Town Is Yellowstone's Only Gateway With Two Park Entrances
The Wild West has captured the hearts of Americans for so long, and many of us are familiar with the stories of Billy the Kid, Butch Cassidy, and Wyatt Earp. These original American cowboys left a lasting legacy on the U.S., but one forward-thinking cowboy in particular left behind a thriving town that has become a destination for Wild West history buffs and art enthusiasts alike. That man is Colonel William F. Cody, but you might know him better as "Buffalo Bill."
When Colonel Cody rode through present-day Cody, Wyoming, for the first time, he knew he was on to something. He came back to the area with a group of friends in the mid-1890s, with promises of fertile soil, abundant hunting, and sweeping views. The town thrived, and while today it houses just 10,000 residents, this charming little Western town is on the radar of anyone who loves history and art. Cody also boasts two of the entrances to Yellowstone National Park, making it a convenient hub for travelers looking to experience the beauty of this special region.
What to do in Cody, Wyoming
Cody, Wyoming, is an epicenter of Western art, and if Western art is in your wheelhouse, you'll find Cody offers a bounty of galleries and even festivals to explore. In the last week of September, artists from around the country convene in Cody for Rendezvous Royale, a 5-day festival that includes a live art auction, an art walk, and chances to meet many of the artists. The festival is held at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, a Cody museum that sees more than 100,000 visitors every year.
Visitors to Cody can download a free driving tour that will take them by the east entrance to Yellowstone National Park, to the Shoshone River, and down the Buffalo Bill Cody Scenic Highway. You can expect to see both awe-inspiring scenery and a good selection of wildlife, too (bison, elk, and even grizzly bears call this part of the country home — bring your camera).
If you'd prefer a slower approach, enjoy a downtown walking tour. The walking tour takes guests to the Carnegie Library, the Irma Hotel, and the Chamberlin Inn, where Ernest Hemingway once stayed. As you're taking the walking tour, you can stop into any of the one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants along the way for a truly local experience.
Summertime visitors can also experience the Cody Nite Rodeo. This nightly rodeo runs from June through August and features local talent as well as professional cowboys and cowgirls from around the country.
Exploring Yellowstone from Cody, Wyoming
Cody has been called one of the most beautiful towns in Wyoming, and it's no wonder. Not only is the downtown area loaded with history and charm, but it's also right next to Yellowstone National Park. The closest airport is Yellowstone Regional Airport, which is located right in Cody. If you want to add a road trip to your agenda (and visit another state), you can also fly into Bozeman, Montana. From there, rent a car and take a 3-hour scenic drive to Cody.
Yellowstone has five park entrances, and two of them consider Cody their gateway. The park's East Entrance, which opens in May, is 52 miles from Cody. If you're visiting in the off-season, you'll need to use the Northeast Entrance, which is 78 miles from Cody but is open year-round (however, you'll want to do your research before visiting as many routes are weather-dependent).
Once you've decided what time of year you want to visit Yellowstone, don't waste any time planning your trip. The season you visit during can determine the cost of your trip (spring and winter being the cheapest). If you're looking to visit Yellowstone during a busy season and want to stick to a budget, be sure to book your room far in advance. If you have a little extra time, to explore, visit another of Wyoming's seven National Parks, including the spectacular Grand Tetons National Park.