This One-Of-A-Kind Artsy Western Town Is Yellowstone's Only Gateway With Two Park Entrances

Cody, Wyoming, is an epicenter of Western art, and if Western art is in your wheelhouse, you'll find Cody offers a bounty of galleries and even festivals to explore. In the last week of September, artists from around the country convene in Cody for Rendezvous Royale, a 5-day festival that includes a live art auction, an art walk, and chances to meet many of the artists. The festival is held at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, a Cody museum that sees more than 100,000 visitors every year.

Advertisement

Visitors to Cody can download a free driving tour that will take them by the east entrance to Yellowstone National Park, to the Shoshone River, and down the Buffalo Bill Cody Scenic Highway. You can expect to see both awe-inspiring scenery and a good selection of wildlife, too (bison, elk, and even grizzly bears call this part of the country home — bring your camera).

If you'd prefer a slower approach, enjoy a downtown walking tour. The walking tour takes guests to the Carnegie Library, the Irma Hotel, and the Chamberlin Inn, where Ernest Hemingway once stayed. As you're taking the walking tour, you can stop into any of the one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants along the way for a truly local experience.

Advertisement

Summertime visitors can also experience the Cody Nite Rodeo. This nightly rodeo runs from June through August and features local talent as well as professional cowboys and cowgirls from around the country.