This Majestic Costa Rican Waterfall Is Worth Chasing (And Swimming In)

Surrounded by canyons and untouched rainforest, the Nauyaca Waterfall is an extraordinary sight that actually comprises two waterfalls — the upper and lower falls — with a small pool in the center and down below. It plunges 147 feet from its highest point, with other cascades of various heights surrounding it. The natural turquoise basin is over 10,700 square feet wide and also incredibly deep. After trekking to the falls on foot or horseback, nothing is more refreshing than taking a dip in these waters with mist from the thundering torrent on your face.

The distance to the falls is roughly 2 miles from the parking lot, but even when hiking shorter distances, it is important to be equipped with water, sunscreen, appropriate footwear, and bug spray. This is the jungle, after all. Guided tours are available, but admission tickets sold at the office or online are self-guided, meaning that you will be navigating the terrain on your own. For those who prefer to skip the hike or require more accessible options, there are also 4X4 vehicle tours to the waterfall.

As the seasons change, the condition of the waterfall changes too. During the rainy season of Costa Rica's Pacific coast, which is the summer and autumn in North America, the falls may not be swimmable and hiking conditions will be more challenging. The dry season begins in December, which is an optimal time to visit for hiking and swimming. During this time, cliff jumping is also permitted with the supervision of a guide. By March, the waterfall will likely be much smaller as a result of dry weather.

