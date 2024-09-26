The Real-Life Halloweentown Is An Oregon Gem That Has A Halloween Transformation Like Salem

If you're planning to stay in St. Helens during the fall season, it's important to book accommodations well in advance, as the town's limited lodging fills up quickly. There are only two main hotels in the area: The Best Western Oak Meadows Inn and the OYO Hotel St. Helens, both located only seven minutes from the event. As for the weather, expect mild fall temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to low 60s, so pack accordingly to stay comfortable while enjoying the Halloween magic.

For those who prefer staying in a larger city, there are plenty of options nearby. St. Helens is about a 40-minute drive from Portland, 60 minutes from Woodland, and 2.5 hours from Seattle. If you're flying in, Portland International Airport is just an hour away. Keep in mind that ride-shares like Uber and Lyft may be scarce in the area, so renting a car is highly recommended. Parking for the event is available for $25 if purchased online, or $30 at the venue, with shuttle services transporting visitors from the lot to the event grounds.

Whether you're a longtime fan of "Halloweentown" or simply love the spirit of the season, St. Helens offers a one-of-a-kind experience and is the perfect place for a Halloween vacation. From nostalgic nods to the iconic film series to a wide array of bewitching attractions, there's something for everyone in this charming Oregon town. So, if you're looking for a hauntingly good time this fall, St. Helens should be at the top of your list.

