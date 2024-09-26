The Real-Life Halloweentown Is An Oregon Gem That Has A Halloween Transformation Like Salem
Every Halloween fanatic has to start somewhere, and one of the most iconic cult-classic children's Halloween movies is Disney's "Halloweentown." Filmed in St. Helens, Oregon, this small town transforms into the whimsical world of Halloweentown every year, creating a spooky season celebration like no other. With a calendar packed full of events including celebrity meet-and-greets, contests, and more, St. Helens becomes the perfect destination for a Halloween extravaganza suitable for all ages.
In the late 1990s, the town of St. Helens was taken over by the magic of Disney when "Halloweentown" was filmed there. The tetralogy followed a family of witches balancing life between the normal world and the enchanting Halloweentown, often saving it from sinister forces. The movies became so popular that the town decided to pay homage to the franchise that put it on the map, and over time, this tribute grew into what is now a month-long Halloween celebration like no other. Whether you're feeling nostalgic for the film or looking to immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit, St. Helens is the town to visit.
The Spirit of Halloweentown
This month-long celebration, called the Spirit of Halloweentown, takes place every weekend from September 28 to October 31. Throughout the event, you'll find character meet-and-greets from "Halloweentown" alongside actors from other famous Halloween films, like "Hocus Pocus." There's no shortage of entertainment either, with stunt performers and musicians contributing to the festive atmosphere, making this one of the best Halloween destinations in America.
One of the most popular attractions is the Haunted House, but the thrills don't stop there. You can embark on the Old Town Ghost Walk, visit a psychic for a glimpse into your future, or catch a magic show. Costume contests are a regular highlight, and the Oddities Museum offers a glimpse into the weird and wonderful. For car enthusiasts, the Haunted Hot Rods showcase Halloweened-out vehicles, adding a unique twist to the festivities. Visitors can even sign up to be the Mayor of Halloweentown, with a town-wide vote deciding the winner.
Planning your visit to St. Helens
If you're planning to stay in St. Helens during the fall season, it's important to book accommodations well in advance, as the town's limited lodging fills up quickly. There are only two main hotels in the area: The Best Western Oak Meadows Inn and the OYO Hotel St. Helens, both located only seven minutes from the event. As for the weather, expect mild fall temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to low 60s, so pack accordingly to stay comfortable while enjoying the Halloween magic.
For those who prefer staying in a larger city, there are plenty of options nearby. St. Helens is about a 40-minute drive from Portland, 60 minutes from Woodland, and 2.5 hours from Seattle. If you're flying in, Portland International Airport is just an hour away. Keep in mind that ride-shares like Uber and Lyft may be scarce in the area, so renting a car is highly recommended. Parking for the event is available for $25 if purchased online, or $30 at the venue, with shuttle services transporting visitors from the lot to the event grounds.
Whether you're a longtime fan of "Halloweentown" or simply love the spirit of the season, St. Helens offers a one-of-a-kind experience and is the perfect place for a Halloween vacation. From nostalgic nods to the iconic film series to a wide array of bewitching attractions, there's something for everyone in this charming Oregon town. So, if you're looking for a hauntingly good time this fall, St. Helens should be at the top of your list.