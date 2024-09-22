One Of The Best Halloween Destinations In America Is An Unexpected Georgia Gem

While it may not have the reputation of the "Halloween Capital of the World," Anoka, Minnesota, Macon has a number of festive events celebrating the season that you won't want to miss if you're in town. If you're traveling with little ghouls and goblins, you may want to visit The Society Garden any day of the week from noon to 7 p.m. until Halloween is over. There, you can get pumpkins that are perfect for jack-o-lantern carving while enjoying the decor and snacking on ice cream. For adults, you can check out Society Garden at 8 p.m. on October 26 for their House of 1000 Britneys Halloween Dance Party, as long as you come dressed as your favorite Britney Spears era. Or, you can consider heading downtown for the Macon Boos & Booze Halloween Bar Crawl, starting at 6 p.m. that same night.

Lots of old cities and towns have spooky legends that are perfect for Halloween, and Macon, Georgia is no exception. The beautiful historic Hay House [pictured] is worth a visit at any time, but thanks to its local folklore, this Renaissance Revival mansion is a great place to check out for festive chills. On October 25, you can actually tour the house for free before you walk away with a trick or treat bag. Visit on October 27 or 29 to hear local ghost stories, and on October 26 and 28, you can visit for a particularly spine-chilling tour and tellings of the local stories about the house — including its reputed secret tunnels.