One Of The Best Halloween Destinations In America Is An Unexpected Georgia Gem
If you want to avoid the crowds of Salem, Massachusetts and can't make it to the serene Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to try to catch a glimpse of the Headless Horseman this Halloween, consider heading south to a different, lesser-known fun and spooky town: Macon, Georgia. Usually, a day in Macon means visiting the Tubman African American Museum, trying out some southern seafood at Kudzu Seafood Company, and listening to some live music over drinks in the evening. In October, however, the town transforms into a Halloween wonderland, providing visitors with opportunities to hear local legends, attend themed parties and events, and even participate in the town's annual Witches Float.
On Sunday, October 6, 2024, you can watch a kind of floating Halloween parade drift down the Ocmulgee River as residents put on their best costumes and hop in boats to celebrate the season. It's free to watch, but only $25 to participate, and all the proceeds of the event go to a local charity dedicated to providing menstrual products to those who can't afford them. If you want to join in, you can register for the 2024 Macon Witches Float and rent a canoe of your own from Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions — just bring your own witch hat.
What to do in Macon for the Halloween season
While it may not have the reputation of the "Halloween Capital of the World," Anoka, Minnesota, Macon has a number of festive events celebrating the season that you won't want to miss if you're in town. If you're traveling with little ghouls and goblins, you may want to visit The Society Garden any day of the week from noon to 7 p.m. until Halloween is over. There, you can get pumpkins that are perfect for jack-o-lantern carving while enjoying the decor and snacking on ice cream. For adults, you can check out Society Garden at 8 p.m. on October 26 for their House of 1000 Britneys Halloween Dance Party, as long as you come dressed as your favorite Britney Spears era. Or, you can consider heading downtown for the Macon Boos & Booze Halloween Bar Crawl, starting at 6 p.m. that same night.
Lots of old cities and towns have spooky legends that are perfect for Halloween, and Macon, Georgia is no exception. The beautiful historic Hay House [pictured] is worth a visit at any time, but thanks to its local folklore, this Renaissance Revival mansion is a great place to check out for festive chills. On October 25, you can actually tour the house for free before you walk away with a trick or treat bag. Visit on October 27 or 29 to hear local ghost stories, and on October 26 and 28, you can visit for a particularly spine-chilling tour and tellings of the local stories about the house — including its reputed secret tunnels.