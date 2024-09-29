This Beautiful Town On Massachusetts' Coast Is Home To One Of The Best Beaches In America

Built in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in about 1680, the Eastham Windmill was moved to the town of Truro — about 15 miles north of Eastham — in the 1770s. In 1793, it was relocated once again to a parcel of land adjacent to Eastham's Salt Pond before finally landing at its current location on the Eastham Town Green in 1808. Why so many moves? Apparently, Cape Cod windmills of the era, which were used to power gristmills and desalination operations, were built so they could easily be sold and moved to a new location.

Advertisement

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Eastham Windmill, in the town's designated historic district, offers a glimpse into 19th-century life on the Cape. It's open daily for tours during the summer, and the annual Eastham Windmill Weekend, a multi-day celebration of the iconic landmark, kicks off every year in early September.

In an interesting twist, Eastham doesn't have a bustling main drag lined with shops and restaurants. Instead, the windmill and surrounding green serve as a communal gathering place, hosting events like a summer concert series and holiday caroling. That's not to say you'll leave without a souvenir. Galleries, antique stores, and one-of-a-kind shops are located throughout town, along with a roster of restaurants and cafés ranging from breakfast joints and pizzerias to pubs and delis. For an iconic Cape Cod dining experience, head to Arnold's Lobster & Clam Bar. Family-owned since 1977, the seasonal eatery was named one of Coastal Living's all-time best seafood dives in 2017. In the mood for a sweet treat? Check out the bakery at Chocolate Café. And if you're up for a picnic, head to Sam's Deli, an Eastham mainstay for more than 20 years, where you can pick up lunch on the run.

Advertisement