12 Of The Best Experiences You Can Only Have At Cape Cod

As someone who grew up 45 minutes from the Bourne Bridge, I can safely say that I know a thing or two about Cape Cod. Every summer from infancy until I had kids and moved away, my parents would take my siblings and me for a summer sojourn down the eastern arm of Massachusetts. We made it a point to try and stay, or visit every town on the Cape. Those summers have stayed with me, and truly prove to me the singular uniqueness of Cape Cod.

Advertisement

As such, the following list is one that has been personally crafted to give you the best recommendations for the Cape. These experiences are ones you can only have on Cape Cod and are based after my own personal favorites, as well as those "musts" that appear on almost every Cape Cod travel list.

From the dunes near Provincetown, the bridges of the Cape Cod Canal, to the best oysters you'll ever eat in Wellfleet, here are 12 one-of-a-kind Cape Cod experiences. Keep reading to find out more.