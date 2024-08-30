Mexico's Most Breathtaking Beach Boasts White Sand Dunes And Ranks Among The World's Best

Balandra Beach is popular with both residents and out-of-towners, but there's a limit on how many people are allowed to enter at one time, which helps prevent overcrowding. There are two entry times daily, so you may want to get there early in case it's busy. As of the most recent reports, those time slots are from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Also, if you visit during the week, you can avoid the more crowded weekends. If, for some reason, you miss your chance to get in during the allotted time slots, there are several other beaches in the area worth a visit, such as El Caimancito or El Tesoro (which means "Treasure Beach"). When planning your visit, keep in mind that the first Sunday of the month is reserved for residents only.

Depending on where you're coming from, there are a variety of ways to get to the area. It's about two and a half hours from Los Cabos and only half an hour from La Paz. If you don't have a car, there are taxis, Uber, and local tours around to cart you down there. Or you can hop on the beach bus right out of La Paz.

Pack your own snacks and drinks, as you won't find vendors on the beach. However, do your part to keep the area beautiful by taking your trash with you when you leave. We'd recommend going into La Paz for lunch or dinner, as there are lots of great places to snag a bite.