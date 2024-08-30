Mexico's Most Breathtaking Beach Boasts White Sand Dunes And Ranks Among The World's Best
Nothing beats a vacay at the beach, but depending on where you are traveling, the beach could vary a lot from the picture-perfect scenes in most travel magazines. It could be crowded and noisy, deserted and rocky, or serene with stunningly clear blue waters. Balandra Beach in Mexico fits the bill for that last description, and it consistently ranks among the top beaches in the world. For the 2024 ranking of The World's 50 Best Beaches, Playa Balandra ranked sixteenth for its gorgeous white sand dunes and mountainous backdrop.
Located on the Baja California Peninsula, Balandra Beach is a postcard-worthy natural wonder that's part of a protected area, keeping it pristine and unspoiled. While it's a popular beach, there are regulations in place to prevent development from disturbing its natural beauty. The turquoise waters of Balandra Bay contrast with the coast's white sands and invite visitors to wander along the shoreline or take a dip in the shallow lagoon. Since the water tends to stay shallow in the bay, visitors can walk out and explore without getting too deep into the sea. If you head out far enough, you can see the Hongo de Balandra, which is a rock formation that looks like a mushroom. Make sure to protect your feet and do the stingray shuffle along the sandy bottom. The bay is framed by mountain views, giving this beach a unique personality with desert scenery. Here, you get all the amazing beach views without worrying about deadly rip tides common to other popular beaches.
Planning your visit to Balandra Beach
Balandra Beach is popular with both residents and out-of-towners, but there's a limit on how many people are allowed to enter at one time, which helps prevent overcrowding. There are two entry times daily, so you may want to get there early in case it's busy. As of the most recent reports, those time slots are from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Also, if you visit during the week, you can avoid the more crowded weekends. If, for some reason, you miss your chance to get in during the allotted time slots, there are several other beaches in the area worth a visit, such as El Caimancito or El Tesoro (which means "Treasure Beach"). When planning your visit, keep in mind that the first Sunday of the month is reserved for residents only.
Depending on where you're coming from, there are a variety of ways to get to the area. It's about two and a half hours from Los Cabos and only half an hour from La Paz. If you don't have a car, there are taxis, Uber, and local tours around to cart you down there. Or you can hop on the beach bus right out of La Paz.
Pack your own snacks and drinks, as you won't find vendors on the beach. However, do your part to keep the area beautiful by taking your trash with you when you leave. We'd recommend going into La Paz for lunch or dinner, as there are lots of great places to snag a bite.
What else to do near Mexico's Balandra Bay
While you're in the area, it's worth checking out the underrated beach city (and capital) La Paz, which is just about 30 minutes from Balandra Bay. Start by exploring the Malecón, the city's main street, which is sort of like a boardwalk that runs along the waterfront. There are sculptures along the path for photo ops (don't forget a snap in front of the La Paz sign for your Instagram feed) and lots of shops and places to stop for a bite or a drink. History buffs may want to see the Catedral de Nuestra Señora de La Paz or Our Lady of Peace Cathedral, which dates back to 1861. There are also museums in the area, like the Museum of Art, which is home to some regionally important pieces, and the Museum of Anthropology, with exhibitions covering a span from modern days back to the Palaeolithic era.
Of course, while in Mexico, you can't miss out on the food. La Paz, being a coastal city, is perfect for scoring local seafood favorites like fish and shrimp tacos or ceviche. Plenty of Mexican staples are around, too. Start your morning with a plate of chilaquiles or try some tortas for lunch. For an upscale evening, Nemi is helmed by chef Alejandro Villagomez and offers contemporary Mexican fare – just be sure to make a reservation first. Really, the hardest thing will be not eating too much, but there's so much to see in the area, so you can easily walk it off during your stay.