This Underrated European City Has Bruges' Charm Without The Crowds, Per Rick Steves

Despite technically being the third-biggest city in Belgium after Brussels and Antwerp (yes, it's in fact larger than Bruges), Ghent is known for its small-town feel, with the city center navigable by foot. Travelers can have a beautiful day in Ghent simply strolling around its cobbled streets, taking in the architecture and atmosphere of the place. However, many visitors enjoy exploring the city by canal, with regular boat tours setting off from several central locations. There's even a public water tram between April 1 and November 1, which takes a circular route of the canal network and offers a hop-on, hop-off service. Actual trams are also ubiquitous, and a quick and easy way to get around.

Advertisement

Ghent is known for its thriving cafe culture, meaning there are always places nearby to take a load off and soak in the view. Belgium itself is also known for its traditional beer varieties, though Ghent is also a haven for craft beer lovers, with several renowned craft beer pubs and breweries opening up in the city in recent years (though Rick Steves advises going for bottled beer rather than beer from the tap). Meanwhile, the Patershol district is known for its restaurants, and is the place to head after a long day seeing the sights. Also, like the rest of Belgium, Ghent is a chocolate lover's paradise, with chocolatiers found throughout the city.

In short, there's a lot to explore in a visit to Ghent, and, fortunately, you can still do so without the kind of crowds you'll find in a place like Bruges — at least for now. As Rick Steves noted, "While not 'undiscovered,' Ghent is certainly underrated."

Advertisement