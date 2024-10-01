This Underrated European City Has Bruges' Charm Without The Crowds, Per Rick Steves
Despite being a relatively small country, Belgium is of major importance to Europe and the wider world. Its capital, Brussels, holds the headquarters of both the European Union and NATO, making the city a frequent destination for politicians, diplomats, and civil servants. Meanwhile, for regular travelers looking for history, culture, and cuisine, the medieval city of Bruges, known for its stunning architecture and elegant canal network, is considered one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. But the thing is, Bruges isn't the only Belgium city oozing with old world charm. For those in the know, such as travel expert Rick Steves, the river port city of Ghent offers a comparable experience, but does so without the crowds, while also giving visitors, overall, a better bang for their buck.
Perfect for a weekend trip, Ghent is a walkable, quirky city located in Belgium's Flemish region, featuring a rich culinary scene and packed cultural calendar. It also houses some of the world's finest works of art, and award-winning architecture. No wonder Steves fell in love with it, writing, "Ghent is the kind of town where you might spend a few hours ... but find yourself wishing you had a few days." However long you stay, be sure to get up and out early to make the most of the city's quiet streets (per Rick Steves, the early morning hours allow you to experience the best of Europe).
Ghent's architectural and cultural attractions
Ghent is around 1,400 years old. While its status as an ancient city isn't particularly notable within Europe as a whole, it's unusual for having been little affected by 20th-century wars. When formerly beautiful cities like Dresden and Warsaw were reduced to rubble, Ghent emerged unscathed, and today boasts the kind of architecture dreams are truly made of. Chief among the jewels in Ghent's crown is Saint Bavo's Cathedral (pictured above), which houses the Ghent Altarpiece along with sensational artworks by Flemish painters Jan van Eyck and Peter Paul Rubens. The Church of St. Nicholas, meanwhile, which goes back to medieval times; the looming Castle of the Counts; as well as the city's 14th-century belfry, are among the other stunning attractions you simply must see.
It's estimated there are more than 9,800 cultural and historic landmarks located throughout Ghent, making it a feast for the eyes even for those who are just passing through the city. In terms of indoor attractions, the Museum of Fine Art and Museum of Contemporary Art (aka S.M.A.K) offer insights into traditional and modern art respectively, while the Ghent City Museum and House of Alijn give historical and cultural context of this richly storied city.
Exploring Ghent with style and ease
Despite technically being the third-biggest city in Belgium after Brussels and Antwerp (yes, it's in fact larger than Bruges), Ghent is known for its small-town feel, with the city center navigable by foot. Travelers can have a beautiful day in Ghent simply strolling around its cobbled streets, taking in the architecture and atmosphere of the place. However, many visitors enjoy exploring the city by canal, with regular boat tours setting off from several central locations. There's even a public water tram between April 1 and November 1, which takes a circular route of the canal network and offers a hop-on, hop-off service. Actual trams are also ubiquitous, and a quick and easy way to get around.
Ghent is known for its thriving cafe culture, meaning there are always places nearby to take a load off and soak in the view. Belgium itself is also known for its traditional beer varieties, though Ghent is also a haven for craft beer lovers, with several renowned craft beer pubs and breweries opening up in the city in recent years (though Rick Steves advises going for bottled beer rather than beer from the tap). Meanwhile, the Patershol district is known for its restaurants, and is the place to head after a long day seeing the sights. Also, like the rest of Belgium, Ghent is a chocolate lover's paradise, with chocolatiers found throughout the city.
In short, there's a lot to explore in a visit to Ghent, and, fortunately, you can still do so without the kind of crowds you'll find in a place like Bruges — at least for now. As Rick Steves noted, "While not 'undiscovered,' Ghent is certainly underrated."