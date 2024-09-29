One Of The Prettiest Natural Gems In Costa Rica Is A Soothing Aquamarine Swimming Hole

Costa Rica is an unforgettable vacation spot renowned for its lush and diverse landscape, ranging from jungle and mountains to beaches and hot springs. One of the country's hidden treasures is the Pozas Celestes (which translates to celestial pools), a natural swimming hole with aquamarine, mineral-rich waters, located in the Bajos del Toro region. In fact, the vibrant blue color of the waters is due in part to the sulfuric emissions from the nearby volcanoes. These beautiful waters are inviting for a cool swim after a short 10-minute hike through the rainforest, with its canopy of verdant trees and tropical plants.

According to Walkmyworld, "Pozas Celestes is like something out of a fairytale. The turquoise water is surrounded by silvery cliff walls and dense jungle." Located in the remote northern part of the country, about a two-hour drive from the capital of San Jose, the Pozas Celestes are an off-the-beaten-path destination for travelers wanting to enjoy one of Costa Rica's most secluded and beautiful natural wonders.