One Of The Prettiest Natural Gems In Costa Rica Is A Soothing Aquamarine Swimming Hole
Costa Rica is an unforgettable vacation spot renowned for its lush and diverse landscape, ranging from jungle and mountains to beaches and hot springs. One of the country's hidden treasures is the Pozas Celestes (which translates to celestial pools), a natural swimming hole with aquamarine, mineral-rich waters, located in the Bajos del Toro region. In fact, the vibrant blue color of the waters is due in part to the sulfuric emissions from the nearby volcanoes. These beautiful waters are inviting for a cool swim after a short 10-minute hike through the rainforest, with its canopy of verdant trees and tropical plants.
According to Walkmyworld, "Pozas Celestes is like something out of a fairytale. The turquoise water is surrounded by silvery cliff walls and dense jungle." Located in the remote northern part of the country, about a two-hour drive from the capital of San Jose, the Pozas Celestes are an off-the-beaten-path destination for travelers wanting to enjoy one of Costa Rica's most secluded and beautiful natural wonders.
How to get to Pozas Celestes and what to know
To access Pozas Celestes, you must drive to nearby Dino Land, a theme park with dinosaur sculptures, to park and buy tickets. It is recommended to drive yourself, as there is no public transport and very little cell service. Dino Land is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Tickets, which include access to Pozas Celestes, Dino Land, and the Rio Agrio Waterfalls, cost about $15 per adult. From the entrance to the park, it takes about 10 minutes to walk to the pools on a marked path past waterfalls, rivers, and lush forest. A short walk from the pools is the magnificent Rio Agrio waterfall, which boasts a drop of about 165 feet.
Since the main draw of Pozas Celestes is its miraculous blue shade, it is important to know that rainfall conditions can affect the pool's color and even turn the waters brown or green. Therefore, it is best to plan your trip to Costa Rica during the dry season, which runs from December to mid-April, though it is a more expensive time to visit as well.
Where to stay near the Pozas Celestes
If you want to spend a few days exploring the Bajos del Toro region, it is best to stay at El Silencio Lodge, a Relais & Chateaux property that is the most luxurious option in the area. El Silencio is also very convenient for a visit to Pozas Celestas because it is just a 12-minute drive away. Voted Tripadvisor's Travelers Choice Best of the Best Award for 2024, the resort offers spacious suites and villas with spectacular views, as well as an excellent restaurant and pampering spa.
According to Rick Steves, Costa Rica is the perfect place to truly unplug, and tucked away in a remote cloud forest, El Silencio offers solitude in nature without sacrificing modern luxury. A recent Tripadvisor reviewer praised El Silencio's forested and secluded setting, fabulous cabins, and the outdoor jacuzzis in the bathrooms. Suites start at $370 per night.