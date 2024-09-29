One Of The Least-Visited Canary Islands Boasts Pristine Beaches And Tropical Forests Without Crowds

Located off the coast of Morocco, the southernmost islands in Spain are also one of the most popular tropical getaways for vacationing Europeans. Offering sun, black sand beaches, and an impressive volcano that draws in hikers, the Canary Islands have hundreds of hotels and resorts catering to every kind of tourist. However, more intrepid travelers may dare to venture farther to La Gomera, where there are fewer crowds, a dense subtropical forest, and the linguistic intrigue of one of the world's rare whistling languages.

This undeniably magical island isn't the easiest to get to. There are non-stop flights from Europe and North America to the Canary Islands, but if you're flying to La Gomera you'll need to add on a connecting flight from Tenerife or Gran Canaria. Alternatively, you could take a direct ferry from either Tenerife or La Palma. If you want to make sure your time is spread evenly throughout the archipelago, you could also book a cruise that stops in La Gomera, which is the best way to explore the Canary Islands.

However, with a few days in La Gomera, you can really make your way through the most beautiful trails of the national park and the rugged cliffside walks, from which you may be able to spot whales breaching out in the ocean or perhaps hear the sound of the Silbo language being carried along by the wind.

