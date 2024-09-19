The Most Beautiful Islands In Spain You Probably Haven't Heard Of, According To Travelers

For any traveler who likes to be near the sea, visiting one of the must-see European countries, like Spain, is a smart choice. Its coast, shuffling from the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean, extends for about 5,000 miles, curling and curving, cutting in to create a jagged shore. Spain also has 48 islands where people live, with a good chunk of them set within the Balearic archipelago and the Canary Islands chain.

Advertisement

Frequent travelers might be aware of some of these island destinations, like the party hub of Ibiza or Tenerife, the largest of the Canary grouping, which United flies to directly from the U.S. But these aren't the only choices for island lovers seeking a hidden gem in Spain. There are many beautiful spots that remain off the radar, and you might not know of them. We've tracked down a selection of them, using travel sites and blogs, for your next trip to España.