California's Oldest Vineyards Are An Underrated Paradise Overlooked For Napa Valley
When people talk about quality North American wine, California's Napa Valley is more often than not the first place that comes to mind. Home to more than 1,000 wine brands, Napa feels like Tuscany without the hassle of a transatlantic flight and is easily one of the most famous places in the world to get a great bottle of vino. It's the destination that put California winemaking on the map, but it's not the only one — and it's actually not even the first.
Nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains, less than a three-hour drive from Napa Valley, lies the long-standing Amador County. This underrated region is home to some of the state's most historic vineyards. Its roots date as far back as the 1850s, and the region has been producing world-class wines ever since. While Napa's oldest winery, Charles Krug Winery, was established in 1861, Amador County's oldest, D'Agostini Winery, was established in 1856, making it the oldest in the state. And if visiting California's first winery isn't enough to pique your interest, perhaps the dozens of charming wineries, and some of the best Zinfandel you'll taste, will elevate this lesser-known gem to the top of your must-visit list.
The storied history of Amador County
Although it might be lesser known than its counterparts, Amador County is actually home to some of California's oldest currently-operating wineries. It all began back when a Swiss immigrant named Adam Uhlinger planted the region's first grapes during the Gold Rush era. The result? History was made. According to the website of the Amador Vintners Association, Amador County is home to "California's first wine trail." Uhlinger Winery eventually sold in 1911 to Enrico D'Agostini and is currently operating as D'Agostini Winery, owned by Sobon Estate Winery. It's the state's oldest winery and is registered as a historical landmark. The original wine cellar still exists today.
The main thing that make Amador County prime for growing such delectable grapes is the environment. The area's warm and sunny climate, rolling hills, and rich minerals play a big part in why these vineyards have been thriving for generations — and why they've been able to produce flavors that rival those from the more famous regions. With vines and techniques that have been passed down over the years, these historic vineyards give visitors a delicious taste of California wine heritage.
What makes Amador County a hidden gem for wine lovers
Whereas embarking on a wine tasting in Napa Valley may feel like a more high-end experience (the average cost of a tasting is around $85), the wineries in Amador County are more intimate and wallet-friendly (with some wineries offering tastings for as low as $15, or sometimes even free). Here, you'll find smaller tastings that feel more personal, and focus on quality over quantity. Take your tastebuds on a tour through the region to try the rich Zinfandels and Barberas that Amador County is lauded for, alongside the unique blends that are carefully crafted inside of one of the county's dozens of family operated wineries.
If you're looking to do a deeper dive into the region, why not book a wine tour? Whether you opt to go by limo, bus, or private driver, Amador County has more than a few options to embark on a wine tasting responsibly. Amador Wine Country Tours offers door to door service for just $40 per hour for a party of six, while Destination Drivers offers dog-friendly options to bring your pup along. If you prefer more of a party vibe, NorCal Limousine Service also offers wine tours through Amador County and beyond.
When your wine tasting is over but you're still feeling the pull to check out a few other lesser-known wine destinations in California, head on over to the picturesque wine haven of Carmel Valley or the underrated wine region of Santa Ynez Valley to see more of what the state has to offer.