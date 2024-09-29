California's Oldest Vineyards Are An Underrated Paradise Overlooked For Napa Valley

When people talk about quality North American wine, California's Napa Valley is more often than not the first place that comes to mind. Home to more than 1,000 wine brands, Napa feels like Tuscany without the hassle of a transatlantic flight and is easily one of the most famous places in the world to get a great bottle of vino. It's the destination that put California winemaking on the map, but it's not the only one — and it's actually not even the first.

Nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains, less than a three-hour drive from Napa Valley, lies the long-standing Amador County. This underrated region is home to some of the state's most historic vineyards. Its roots date as far back as the 1850s, and the region has been producing world-class wines ever since. While Napa's oldest winery, Charles Krug Winery, was established in 1861, Amador County's oldest, D'Agostini Winery, was established in 1856, making it the oldest in the state. And if visiting California's first winery isn't enough to pique your interest, perhaps the dozens of charming wineries, and some of the best Zinfandel you'll taste, will elevate this lesser-known gem to the top of your must-visit list.

