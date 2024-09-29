Should You Be Taking Advantage Of Buy Now, Pay Later Flights?

There's no getting around it: flights keep getting more and more expensive. The ability to pay for the price of your plane tickets a little bit at a time instead of in one big chunk can make it possible to sneak a future trip into your budget. Rather than trying to trick the algorithm by using incognito mode (which is a myth, anyway) you might want to take advantage of financing through your chosen airline or a travel agency to essentially take out a loan for the full cost of the flight and pay it off in chunks on a predetermined schedule. But is it a good idea?

To find out whether buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a good way to afford pricey flights, Islands consulted Matt Schulz, Chief Credit Analyst at LendingTree, author of "Ask Questions, Save Money, Make More: How To Take Control Of Your Financial Life," and writer of a monthly newsletter packed with personal finance tips and tricks. Schulz told us: "Buy now pay later can be an amazing tool if used wisely. ... but you need to be careful. BNPL loans generally need to be paid off in full in four payments over about six weeks. ...That makes them pretty risky for really large purchases. How large is too large will depend on each individual, but it is important for folks to take the time to think about their own risk tolerance before they apply."

