One Of Florida's Artsiest Neighborhoods Is A Thriving But Underrated Historic Melting Pot

Allapattah gets its name from the language of the Seminole Native American people who long inhabited the region. It means "alligator," according to the official website of Greater Miami and Miami Beach. Over the years it became home to a large Spanish speaking population mostly comprising immigrants from Central America and the Dominican Republic, even being dubbed by locals as "Little Santo Domingo."

The cuisine in the neighborhood represents a collection of cultures due to the diverse heritage of its residents. Some of the most popular, best-reviewed places in the neighborhood to grab some grub are Papo Llega y Pon, the Plaza Seafood Market, the Michelin star-winning Hometown Barbeque, and the Tayrona Restaurant and Patio. Once the sun goes down, dance the night away at Club Tipico Dominicano. If you go to a local eatery, know that many of the residents prefer to speak Spanish due to the cultural makeup of the neighborhood — you'll get the best American Cuban food of your life, but you might struggle a bit if you're not a good Spanish-speaker.

The Allapattah neighborhood is also known for its bustling textile scene. The textile market is the perfect stop to buy unique fabrics at wholesale outlets from around the world, but especially from Latin America.

