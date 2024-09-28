One Of Florida's Artsiest Neighborhoods Is A Thriving But Underrated Historic Melting Pot
Miami is one of the most multifaceted cities in the United States. Once famed primarily for its beautiful beaches, the city has since become a destination for art-lovers and a prime spot for the trend of "workcations." Florida's biggest city has seen an inland tourism renaissance in the past few decades, especially in neighborhoods like Little Havana, Little Haiti, and Wynwood that are drawing more and more tourists away from the coastline and into Miami's vibrant streets and culture. But there's another Miami neighborhood that is becoming the new underrated hot spot for locals and visitors alike that you need to check out.
Allapattah, conveniently located near Miami's international airport and just west of Wynwood and north of Little Havana, is the new hidden gem of South Florida. With a strong sense of community, focus on art galleries, and lack of big businesses, Allapattah is where art, food, and history collide to make the neighborhood a can't-miss visit the next time you are in Miami for a truly local experience.
A historic melting pot of cultures
Allapattah gets its name from the language of the Seminole Native American people who long inhabited the region. It means "alligator," according to the official website of Greater Miami and Miami Beach. Over the years it became home to a large Spanish speaking population mostly comprising immigrants from Central America and the Dominican Republic, even being dubbed by locals as "Little Santo Domingo."
The cuisine in the neighborhood represents a collection of cultures due to the diverse heritage of its residents. Some of the most popular, best-reviewed places in the neighborhood to grab some grub are Papo Llega y Pon, the Plaza Seafood Market, the Michelin star-winning Hometown Barbeque, and the Tayrona Restaurant and Patio. Once the sun goes down, dance the night away at Club Tipico Dominicano. If you go to a local eatery, know that many of the residents prefer to speak Spanish due to the cultural makeup of the neighborhood — you'll get the best American Cuban food of your life, but you might struggle a bit if you're not a good Spanish-speaker.
The Allapattah neighborhood is also known for its bustling textile scene. The textile market is the perfect stop to buy unique fabrics at wholesale outlets from around the world, but especially from Latin America.
Could Allapattah be the new Wynwood?
Miami's Wynwood neighborhood is renowned for the yearly Art Basel festival, a large annual art festival. Beyond the famed Wynwood Walls and art galleries, the neighborhood is filled with beautiful street art dotting nearly every street and alley in the area. The price of real estate in the neighborhood has skyrocketed, too. It's since become a nightlife destination, with as many tourists (if not more) coming for the restaurants and bars as the art galleries.
In light of this dramatic change in the Wynwood neighborhood, could Allapattah become the next burgeoning art hub in Miami? It's already seen the development of several prominent art spaces in the past few years. The Rubell Museum arrived in 2019 after relocating from Wynwood. It hosts regular new exhibits, along with a permanent collection containing work from Yoshitomo Nara, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Another interesting option for art lovers in the neighborhood is Superblue Miami, which opened its doors in 2021. The massive immersive art space includes work from famed street artist JR, musician Nick Cave, and the art collective teamLab, who are behind a similar renowned museum in Tokyo called Planets. And don't forget to swing by the contemporary art space El Espacio 23. Founded by collector and philanthropist Jorge M. Perez, El Espacio 23 is a can't-miss gallery that hosts both local and international artists and staple of Allapattah. For more opportunities to explore Florida's art scene, check out our guide to Coral Gables.