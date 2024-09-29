Taste California's Best Food And Wine At This Under-The-Radar Small Town That Packs A Punch
Elk, California, may be small, but it's making waves in the world of food and wine. Situated along the Mendocino coastline about three hours north of San Francisco, this under-the-radar town with just around a couple hundred residents has been named "America's Best Small Food and Wine Town" by Travel + Leisure. Known as Greenwood by the locals, Elk has a dining scene that stands right up to some of California's more famous hotspots, all without losing those off-the-beaten-path vibes. Here, the focus is on local ingredients and world-class wine, meaning visitors can enjoy a top-notch foodie experience without dealing with the usual crowds of Napa or Sonoma.
Elk boasts its own two-star Michelin restaurant as well as local wineries, with easy access to more only a short drive away. Elk is just north of the Anderson Valley wine country, which has made a name for itself among California's top wine regions. While there are only a few places to stay close to town, Elk is an ideal coastal destination for travelers looking to escape the crowds of California's popular beaches and encounter a laid-back, gourmet adventure.
Where to dine in Elk, California
One standout dining spot in Elk the two-Michelin-starred Harbor House Inn, known for its innovative, sustainable cuisine featuring ingredients sourced directly from the surrounding Mendocino area. Helmed by chef Matthew Kammerer, who has also earned a Michelin Green Star for his sustainable approach to cooking, the Harbor House Inn seats 20 guests, giving it an intimacy that matches the small-town feel of Elk. The menu features dishes like Abalone poached in sake wine, Dungeness crab, and Mount Lassen trout, as well as locally foraged mushrooms and seaweed harvested along the coast. The Inn also offers 10 guest rooms (it received its own Michelin Key) and can help guests book activities in the area like whale watching, horseback riding, and wine tasting.
The town's Sacred Rock Inn offers upscale yet approachable dining experience with 22 seats at its ocean-view Greenwood Restaurant as well as breakfast and lunch options in its Elk House, which also offers craft beers and carefully selected local wines. Greenwood Restaurant has more of a fine-dining selection, with dishes like Norwegian Steelhead Trout and Mendocino Black Cod, while the Elk House is where you can grab more laid-back fare like fish tacos, pork belly bao buns, or the Elk House Burger.
With a few other options in the area, like the Elk Cove Inn Restaurant & Spa, which features oceanfront rooms and dining in a restored mansion built in 1883, you may find it worthwhile to stay more than a day to explore everything this town has to offer fully. Planning the perfect beach picnic? Swing by The Elk Store for deli supplies. Or stay in town long enough to enjoy a slow-paced farm-to-table meal at the Maritime Cafe.
Wine tasting in Elk, California
While Elk does have a couple of wineries in town, those looking to get a true taste of wine country will find it's worth taking a half-hour drive into nearby Anderson Valley. The region boasts numerous vineyards and wineries where you can spend an entire day learning about winemaking while tasting some exclusive varietals. Most of the vineyards plant Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes (due to the ideal growing conditions), but some locations also produce notable French and Alsatian varieties, as well sparkling wine.
Some of the wineries recommended by Travel + Leisure include Toulouse, Foursight, and Pennyroyal Farm. Toulouse is run by a retired firefighter and retired flight attendant, and its focus is on sustainable and organic growing. Foursight is family-owned and operated, with four generations having run the vineyard, and Pennyroyal Farm also employs its sheep in the growing process. Visitors can tour both the vineyard and the farm at Pennyroyal.
One must-visit is Drew Family Wines, located on a hillside along the Mendocino coastline in Elk. Jason and Molly Drew have a stunning estate vineyard that produces wines in small batches, focusing on Pinot Noir and Syrah. They've won a ton of accolades for their wines, but be sure to book ahead for a tasting, which is available by appointment only on Fridays and Saturdays. Another notable winery is Baxter, run by Phillip and Claire Baxter, who craft wines inspired by the old-world traditions of Burgundy. Their focus is on Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Nebbiolo.