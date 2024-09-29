Taste California's Best Food And Wine At This Under-The-Radar Small Town That Packs A Punch

One standout dining spot in Elk the two-Michelin-starred Harbor House Inn, known for its innovative, sustainable cuisine featuring ingredients sourced directly from the surrounding Mendocino area. Helmed by chef Matthew Kammerer, who has also earned a Michelin Green Star for his sustainable approach to cooking, the Harbor House Inn seats 20 guests, giving it an intimacy that matches the small-town feel of Elk. The menu features dishes like Abalone poached in sake wine, Dungeness crab, and Mount Lassen trout, as well as locally foraged mushrooms and seaweed harvested along the coast. The Inn also offers 10 guest rooms (it received its own Michelin Key) and can help guests book activities in the area like whale watching, horseback riding, and wine tasting.

Advertisement

The town's Sacred Rock Inn offers upscale yet approachable dining experience with 22 seats at its ocean-view Greenwood Restaurant as well as breakfast and lunch options in its Elk House, which also offers craft beers and carefully selected local wines. Greenwood Restaurant has more of a fine-dining selection, with dishes like Norwegian Steelhead Trout and Mendocino Black Cod, while the Elk House is where you can grab more laid-back fare like fish tacos, pork belly bao buns, or the Elk House Burger.

With a few other options in the area, like the Elk Cove Inn Restaurant & Spa, which features oceanfront rooms and dining in a restored mansion built in 1883, you may find it worthwhile to stay more than a day to explore everything this town has to offer fully. Planning the perfect beach picnic? Swing by The Elk Store for deli supplies. Or stay in town long enough to enjoy a slow-paced farm-to-table meal at the Maritime Cafe.

Advertisement