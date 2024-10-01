See South Carolina's Fall Foliage From High Above Without Crowds At This Underrated State Park

When you think of South Carolina, the first thing that comes to mind is likely its miles of pristine beaches. The Palmetto State has no shortage of incredible sand, whether you're visiting the popular Hilton Head Island or the unsung beach paradise of Hunting Island State Park. However, you might be surprised to find out that South Carolina is also home to an underrated place to see fall foliage. Situated just north of Greenville is Caesars Head State Park, and if you're interested in leaf peeping, it needs to be on your radar.

Although not considered one of the 15 best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., Caesars Head grants viewers a dramatic vantage point from the Blue Ridge Escarpment to enjoy the kaleidoscopic colors high above the sprawling forest. The long-ranging view offers sights all the way into North Carolina and Georgia, making it one of the best places in South Carolina to enjoy the changing seasons. You'll also find plenty of trails that allow you to get lost in the colorful forest, though some are best suited for experienced hikers.