See South Carolina's Fall Foliage From High Above Without Crowds At This Underrated State Park
When you think of South Carolina, the first thing that comes to mind is likely its miles of pristine beaches. The Palmetto State has no shortage of incredible sand, whether you're visiting the popular Hilton Head Island or the unsung beach paradise of Hunting Island State Park. However, you might be surprised to find out that South Carolina is also home to an underrated place to see fall foliage. Situated just north of Greenville is Caesars Head State Park, and if you're interested in leaf peeping, it needs to be on your radar.
Although not considered one of the 15 best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., Caesars Head grants viewers a dramatic vantage point from the Blue Ridge Escarpment to enjoy the kaleidoscopic colors high above the sprawling forest. The long-ranging view offers sights all the way into North Carolina and Georgia, making it one of the best places in South Carolina to enjoy the changing seasons. You'll also find plenty of trails that allow you to get lost in the colorful forest, though some are best suited for experienced hikers.
When to see fall leaves at Caesars Head
While it's nearly impossible to predict when peak autumn leaf season will strike Caesars Head, the best time to try and see the fall colors is in late October. If you live in the area, check out the South Carolina State Parks' social media pages for updated foliage information. If you're flying in from out of state, booking a late October flight is likely your best option.
To increase your chances of catching the changing leaves, consider staying at a local campground. Jones Gap State Park is a good choice for camping, as you can reach Caesars Head State Park via the scenic Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area. This 13,000-acre forest is home to bubbling rivers, mountain peaks, and dense woodland. Be sure to lock in your reservation in advance, as the park can get busy.
For luxurious comforts, head south 30 miles to Greenville, where you'll find plenty of hotels and restaurants. The Grand Bohemian Lodge is a particularly magnificent choice, as it's positioned right on the Reedy River just steps away from the iconic Liberty Bridge. For leaf peeping, guests can walk along the many trails in Falls Park before heading out to Caesars Head.
Hikes at Caesars Head
While some of the trails in Caesars Head are challenging, they offer the best views in the area. Before setting out, swing by the easily accessible Caesars Head Overlook. This can't-miss spot has a short 0.3-mile hike, which should take less than 10 minutes to complete. Access to the hiking trails costs just $3 for adults and $1 for children.
Located near the Caesars Head Overlook is the Frank Coggins Trail. It takes you 2 miles into the overgrown forest — if the leaves are changing, it should be a particularly memorable experience. Travelers seeking something more adventurous can lace up their boots and attempt the Raven Cliff Falls and Dismal Trail Loop. Climbing over 2,000 feet across nearly 8 miles, this trek features a series of waterfalls, bridge crossings, and vantage points to enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains. Keep in mind this hike can take around five hours to complete, so come prepared for an all-day excursion. If you're heading into the mountains on your own, read up on key safety tips to know before your solo hike.