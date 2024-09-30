Idaho's Largest Lake Is A Thriving Fall Getaway Surrounded By Small Towns And A National Forest

Stretching for 43 miles among the rugged mountains of northern Idaho's panhandle, Lake Pend Oreille is the state's largest body of water and a hot destination for those seeking outdoor bliss. With depths of up to 1,158 feet, it's the deepest lake in Idaho and the fifth-deepest in the U.S., carved out from glaciers and floods during the Ice Ages.

While nature-lovers flock to the cold, crystalline waters and surrounding shores of Lake Pend Oreille for hiking, kayaking, camping, birdwatching, horseback riding, water sports, and excellent fishing, the area is also home to some charming little towns. The largest is Sandpoint, which serves a great jumping-off point for exploring the lake and its surroundings.

Lake Pend Oreille offers unique splendors in all seasons, but it's an especially gorgeous fall foliage destination due the sheer amount of trees. Surrounded by the Idaho Panhandle National Forests that are full of firs, pines, and cedars but also quaking aspens, western paper birches, and black cottonwoods, the shoreline comes alive around September and October with brilliant, fiery colors. Whether you want to take it all in on foot, by car, or from the deck of a boat, Lake Pend Oreille reveals some of her deepest beauty during those few weeks of autumnal transformation.

