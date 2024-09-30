Idaho's Largest Lake Is A Thriving Fall Getaway Surrounded By Small Towns And A National Forest
Stretching for 43 miles among the rugged mountains of northern Idaho's panhandle, Lake Pend Oreille is the state's largest body of water and a hot destination for those seeking outdoor bliss. With depths of up to 1,158 feet, it's the deepest lake in Idaho and the fifth-deepest in the U.S., carved out from glaciers and floods during the Ice Ages.
While nature-lovers flock to the cold, crystalline waters and surrounding shores of Lake Pend Oreille for hiking, kayaking, camping, birdwatching, horseback riding, water sports, and excellent fishing, the area is also home to some charming little towns. The largest is Sandpoint, which serves a great jumping-off point for exploring the lake and its surroundings.
Lake Pend Oreille offers unique splendors in all seasons, but it's an especially gorgeous fall foliage destination due the sheer amount of trees. Surrounded by the Idaho Panhandle National Forests that are full of firs, pines, and cedars but also quaking aspens, western paper birches, and black cottonwoods, the shoreline comes alive around September and October with brilliant, fiery colors. Whether you want to take it all in on foot, by car, or from the deck of a boat, Lake Pend Oreille reveals some of her deepest beauty during those few weeks of autumnal transformation.
Visit Lake Pend Oreille in the fall for a relaxed getaway
While Lake Pend Oreille is spectacular year-round, fall is a terrific time to visit because the temperatures are cool and the summer crowds have thinned out. The fact that the leaves are turning vivid hues of orange, gold, burnt red, and amber is an added bonus, one that is best experienced by getting out among the trees.
Hiking is arguably the purest way to take in the foliage, and luckily there are no shortage of paths around the lake. This includes the 3-mile out-and-back Pend d'Oreille Bay Trail, as well as the 3.6-mile Sand Creek Trail, both of which are easily accessed from downtown Sandpoint. These hikes offer almost no elevation gain and are perfect for beginners. If you're looking for something more challenging, try the Mickinnick Trail, a 7-mile round-trip course that gains 2,000 feet in 3.5 miles and rewards determined trekkers with stunning views of Sandpoint, the Cabinet Mountains, and the lake itself.
You can also hop on a bicycle and take a ride. Sandpoint has several established cycling paths, including the Long Bridge path, which heads out over the town's iconic Long Bridge, the 2-mile span across the lake that was once advertised as "the world's longest wooden bridge." Via Sail Sandpoint, you can also rent kayaks or SUPS (stand up paddle boards) for a kayaking adventure on the lake. For views of the surrounding countryside, nothing beats a drive along the Pend Oreille Scenic Byway, a 33-mile route that winds along the lakeshore, connecting Sandpoint to the Montana state border.
Make nearby Sandpoint your base of operations
If you're visiting Lake Pend Oreille for anything more than a day trip, you're likely going to stay in nearby Sandpoint. With around 10,000 residents, the town — which was called "Aspen in the panhandle" by The New York Times — is hardly a metropolis, which surely adds to its charm. A stroll through its charming downtown reveals a wealth of locally owned restaurants, cafes, craft breweries, bars, galleries and antique shops, along with the historic Panida Theater, which hosts films, live music, and plays.
While in town, make sure to hit the Sandpoint Farmers Market, which operates from May through October, or sit for a tasting at the Pend Oreille Winery, featuring wines made from grapes grown in the thriving wine region of the Pacific Northwest. While you're at it, drive to nearby Hope to savor a meal on the water at the Float House, or take a tour of the Albeni Falls Dam.
To experience Pend Oreille in its full glory, head out on the water for an Eagle Watching Cruise offered by Lake Pend Oreille Cruises. If you're lucky, you just may catch sight of a majestic baldie diving and snatching a fish from the lake's glassy surface, a vision you're not likely to forget.