This Washington Beach Offers A Secluded Getaway With Dramatic Cliffs And Rock Formations

If you're looking for a getaway that truly takes you away from everything –- including people –- your first choice in the Pacific Northwest should be Second Beach. Sea stacks, starfish, and seclusion are abundant on this beach on Washington's northwestern coast, inside Olympic National Park. Getting there requires finding parking, hiking in, trudging over driftwood logs, and keeping tide charts handy, but the reward is worth it.

Once you arrive, you will be greeted by spectacular rock formations rising from the ocean, plenty of marine life, and — if you camp overnight — a stunning view of the Milky Way. The sounds of the ocean will lull you to sleep, and the sunrise you'll enjoy the next day is sure to be breathtaking. Tripadvisor reviewers say they've experienced everything from sea otters to anemones in the tide pools, and they emphasize the need to plan ahead to ensure you arrive before the tide comes in.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website is a helpful resource for monitoring the tides both historically and in the future. It's a good idea to print or screenshot the chart in case your cell service is spotty, as some travelers on Reddit have pointed out. If you forgot this step, stop by a visitor center, ranger station, or outdoor store to pick one up. In addition to the tide information, you'll need to secure a camping permit well in advance from the National Park Service if you plan to stay overnight. However, no reservations are required for a day trip.

