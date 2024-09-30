This Washington Beach Offers A Secluded Getaway With Dramatic Cliffs And Rock Formations
If you're looking for a getaway that truly takes you away from everything –- including people –- your first choice in the Pacific Northwest should be Second Beach. Sea stacks, starfish, and seclusion are abundant on this beach on Washington's northwestern coast, inside Olympic National Park. Getting there requires finding parking, hiking in, trudging over driftwood logs, and keeping tide charts handy, but the reward is worth it.
Once you arrive, you will be greeted by spectacular rock formations rising from the ocean, plenty of marine life, and — if you camp overnight — a stunning view of the Milky Way. The sounds of the ocean will lull you to sleep, and the sunrise you'll enjoy the next day is sure to be breathtaking. Tripadvisor reviewers say they've experienced everything from sea otters to anemones in the tide pools, and they emphasize the need to plan ahead to ensure you arrive before the tide comes in.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website is a helpful resource for monitoring the tides both historically and in the future. It's a good idea to print or screenshot the chart in case your cell service is spotty, as some travelers on Reddit have pointed out. If you forgot this step, stop by a visitor center, ranger station, or outdoor store to pick one up. In addition to the tide information, you'll need to secure a camping permit well in advance from the National Park Service if you plan to stay overnight. However, no reservations are required for a day trip.
Planning your trip to Second Beach
Second Beach is located on the northwestern peninsula of Washington, near the town of La Push. This area is separated from Seattle by the Puget Sound, so driving here requires a ferry ride and about four hours of travel time. Along the way, you can stop in Port Angeles, a charming seaside town where you can enjoy fresh seafood while watching boats in the harbor. You'll have stunning views throughout your drive along Highway 101.
If you plan to stay in La Push, make sure to book reservations ahead of time, as hotel options are limited in the area. The Quileute Oceanside Resort & RV Park is a great choice, offering cabins, rooms, and RV hookups right along the coastline, with amazing views. It's important to note that La Push is part of the Sovereign Nation of the Quileute Tribe, and the land is sacred. Be sure to review the tribe's etiquette guidelines to ensure you treat the land with respect and care.
You could also stay in nearby Forks, Washington, about 20 minutes away, which offers more hotel options, stores, and restaurants. If you're a fan of the Twilight book and movie series, Forks is a must-visit. The town even has a themed museum that displays props and costumes from the films, and it hosts an annual event, the Forever Twilight in Forks Festival, to honor the author Stephenie Meyer. The festival takes place on September 13, the birthday of the character Bella Swan.
Soak in Second Beach's dramatic sights
Arrive early to secure a spot at the trailhead parking area, which has 10 spaces and a portable toilet. Given the effort it takes to get here, you might not need it, but it's reassuring to know that overflow parking is available nearby — though it will add distance to your hike. From the main lot, the trail to the beach is only 0.7 miles. However, be prepared to navigate the large field of driftwood along the way. Hiking poles are useful for balancing on the logs and tackling the rough stairs that lead down to the beach. Traveling Reapers on Google, describes this area as reminiscent of the 2007 movie "Bridge to Terabithia", with "overgrown ferns, moss, oversized slugs, [and] huge spruce trees looming like giant forest guardians."
Take your time to meander and explore the full length of this one-mile beach and soak in the views of the sea and the dramatic cliffs. You'll also encounter a natural arch and stunning views of the Quillayute Needles, an archipelago of islands directly to the west. These massive sandstone stacks rise 85 feet above sea level and serve as a refuge for 13 species of seabirds that migrate here during fall and spring, nesting in the rugged rock formations. At the southern end of the beach, pause at the cliffs of Teahwhit Head and take in the breathtaking views before turning around as incoming tides can leave you stranded or worse if you venture further. Once you've had your fill of this secluded beach, be sure to check out Quinault Rainforest for an unexpected tropical adventure that's only about two hours away.