One Of The Best Small Beach Towns In America Is The Ideal Gateway To Olympic National Park

There are no bad views — or bad photo backdrops — in Port Angeles, with the Olympic Mountains towering above at nearly 8,000 feet. However, there's also something amazing to see beneath the town, as the entire community was lifted up in the early 1900s due to flooding concerns. The excellent Underground Heritage Tour takes you through hidden tunnels, storefronts, and even a movie theater. Running on Fridays and Saturdays, the tour lasts two and a half hours, with ticket prices starting at $10 for children and $20 for adults. Reviewers on Tripadvisor give the tour a lot of praise, with one reviewer saying that it was "right up there with our recent walking tours in Edinburgh."

With a healthy variety of farm-to-table restaurants, hotels, vacation rentals, and camping options, there's a budget-friendly option for everyone in one of the best small towns in America. If you're a seafood lover, you can enjoy fresh crab, fish, oysters, and more while dining right on the water at places like Downriggers on the Water or Moby Duck Chowder & Seafood.

You can even make your visit to Port Angeles a two-nation adventure by hopping on a ferry from downtown to visit Victoria, British Columbia. With several departures and arrivals each day, you could head over to Canada for a few hours or an overnight stay, with or without a car. While you're there, be sure to grab brunch — Victoria is the brunch capital of Canada!

