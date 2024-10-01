Rick Steves Says This Underrated Italian Beach Town Is A Perfect Cinque Terre Gateway
One of the Italian Riviera's most visited spots is Cinque Terre — a string of five fishing villages perched on the rocky shores of the Ligurian Sea. Located on the northwest coast of Italy, these villages combine quaint old-world charm and the stunning natural beauty of the azure waters and sheer cliffs. Cinque Terre has been populated for over a millennium, but the villages were never meant to handle tourists from all across the globe. While not as congested as many of Italy's most overrated tourist traps, Cinque Terre can get crowded during high seasons. Along with the excessive amounts of people, there are other downsides of over-tourism, like high prices, unpredictable food, accommodation quality, and the general inability to soak in the actual local charm of the place.
Fortunately, travel guru Rick Steves, a long-standing authority on European destinations, points out that there is much more to this region than the five villages. Levanto is a beach town just north of the northernmost Cinque Terre hamlet. Per Steves, if this is a part of Italy you're keen on visiting, Levanto is a great place to use as a base. It is a great escape from crowds of tourists and is the starting point for trains and hiking trails leading into the five villages.
Stay in Levanto to experience the Italian Riviera
Levanto is just a few minutes' train ride from the northernmost Cinque Terre village, Monterosso. The quaint area folds in a lot of small Italian town charm. As opposed to other modest fishing villages, it was once a wealthy trading town and now has several local markets, restaurants, and historical architecture to explore.
Steves says traveling in spring and fall are the best times for a vacation to Italy, and outside of the summer months, you will experience Levanto as a gorgeous local town that has shed its touristy spangle. On his website, Steves, a staunch supporter of travelers having local experiences, describes Levanto as a "small, sleepy town with kids playing in the square and locals whizzing around on bicycles." In the off-seasons, you'll also get more pocket-friendly prices on accommodation, especially when compared to prices in Cinque Terre, which tend to be exorbitant.
The beach in Levanto is no slouch either, and you'll be greeted by a wide stretch of sand that's also quite popular amongst surfers and local families. Several trails for hiking and biking begin in this town, allowing you to explore the nearby area on foot. A scenic two-hour route leads to Monterosso, but for serious hikers, Steves suggests a "no-wimps-allowed" trail.
Visiting Cinque Terre from Levanto
Rick Steves calls Levanto the "northern gateway to the Cinque Terre," so visiting the region is a must. Besides their touristy crowds and high prices, the villages of Cinque Terre are renowned for their beauty. They have been featured in several movies, including "The Wolf of Wall Street" and Disney Pixar's animated "Luca." The narrow winding lanes on the cliffside make driving and parking a chore, so it's best to arrive by train, which runs from Levanto to La Spezia, stopping at all five villages. The train runs frequently, and it's easy to hop on and off as you make your way down the coast. Keep in mind that you will have to walk quite a bit, and some of the pathways are steep.
The good news is that anytime you get tired of walking, you can pause and admire the stunning visuals of colorful cliffside houses on the Ligurian coast. Another great way to get to Cinque Terre is by boat, and there are several services that stop at every town. This way, you'll get a panoramic perspective of the fishing villages and see them in the context of the dramatic landscape. However, before embarking on this adventure, tourists should know these top-tier hacks when visiting Italy.