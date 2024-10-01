Rick Steves Says This Underrated Italian Beach Town Is A Perfect Cinque Terre Gateway

One of the Italian Riviera's most visited spots is Cinque Terre — a string of five fishing villages perched on the rocky shores of the Ligurian Sea. Located on the northwest coast of Italy, these villages combine quaint old-world charm and the stunning natural beauty of the azure waters and sheer cliffs. Cinque Terre has been populated for over a millennium, but the villages were never meant to handle tourists from all across the globe. While not as congested as many of Italy's most overrated tourist traps, Cinque Terre can get crowded during high seasons. Along with the excessive amounts of people, there are other downsides of over-tourism, like high prices, unpredictable food, accommodation quality, and the general inability to soak in the actual local charm of the place.

Fortunately, travel guru Rick Steves, a long-standing authority on European destinations, points out that there is much more to this region than the five villages. Levanto is a beach town just north of the northernmost Cinque Terre hamlet. Per Steves, if this is a part of Italy you're keen on visiting, Levanto is a great place to use as a base. It is a great escape from crowds of tourists and is the starting point for trains and hiking trails leading into the five villages.