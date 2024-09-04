Skip These Overrated Tourist Traps When Visiting Italy, According To Travelers

It may seem improbable to suggest that the Colosseum is an overrated tourist trap. However, a considerable chunk of the travel community has reached this conclusion. Notwithstanding the historic significance of the amphitheater that has stood in Rome for centuries, many tourists have complained that the monument fell short of their expectations. Flagging it as an "unpopular opinion," a Reddit user wrote: "I thought the inside of the Colosseum was underwhelming."

The abundance of crowds doesn't make things any easier. The Colosseum is easily one of Italy's most popular attractions and has an annual footfall that runs into the millions (per Statista). You can imagine the inevitable rush that comes with the experience, which a first-person account in Business Insider testified to: "I wasn't expecting the Colosseum to feel so cramped, loud, and stressful to get around." Many visitors suggest the nearby Roman Forum and Palatine Hill as rewarding alternatives to the Colosseum.

A more evident tourist trap at the Colosseum centers on the scammers who dress up as gladiators and lurk around the monument, luring in tourists for pictures. This common tactic may begin as a free photo op but usually ends with these costumed swindlers demanding exorbitant amounts of money. If you refuse to pay, they may even get aggressive.

